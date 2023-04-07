IPL 2023: Sara Tendulkar Posts Adorable Picture With Brother Arjun Tendulkar Ahead Of Mumbai Indians Match Vs Chennai Super Kings, Check PIC

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar posted an adorable picture with brother Arjun Tendulkar on Instagram ahead of Mumbai Indians’s first home game of IPL 2023 against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The clash between MI and CSK, billed as ‘El Clasico’ of IPL, will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Sara Tendulkar’s Instagram post had Arjun Tendulkar adorably sleeping on sister’s shoulder with the caption on the picture, ‘Little Brother’. Arjun Tendulkar is part of the Mumbai Indians squad for the IPL 2023 but is yet to make his debut in the T20 league.

The fans are calling for IPL debut for Arjun Tendulkar for a couple of seasons now. Mumbai Indians posted a video of Arjun Tendulkar honing skills of bowling a yorker along with Cameron Green and Jofra Archer under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Shane Bond.

Arjun Tendulkar was bought by the five-time champions Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh at the IPL 2022 auction. However, Arjun is yet to make his debut in yet but fans are hopeful with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ruled out for the entire season.

The left-arm fast bowling all-rounder shifted base in Ranji Trophy from Mumbai to Goa to improve in domestic cricket. Arjun also scored his maiden Ranji Trophy century last year.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma was asked in the IPL 2023 pre-season press conference whether Arjun Tendulkar will be making his debut this year. Rohit left it up to head coach Mark Boucher to answer. Boucher then revealed that Arjun Tendulkar was nursing an injury ahead of MI’s first game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore last week.

MI lost their first match of the IPL season for the 11th time in a row as RCB thrashed Rohit’s side by eight wickets with more than 3 overs to spare. The former champions, failed to progress to the Playoffs stage in the last two season, finishing dead-last in IPL 2022.

They will be up against arch-rivals CSK on Saturday. Dhoni’s side have won one and lost one in their two matches so far. After a rocky start against Gujarat Titans, CSK bounced back to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs in their first home game at the Chepauk.