IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Cops A Fine For Breaching Code Of Conduct In Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Chennai Super Kings Match

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli didn’t have a memorable Monday night as IPL 2023 witnessed the ‘Southern Derby’ with RCB taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru. Kohli, who had notched up three fifties in four matches this season before the game against CSK, was dismissed for just 6 as RCB lost to MS Dhoni’s side by eight runs.

Kohli’s night got progressively worse as the Board of Control for Cricket in India also fined him 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct. “Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“Mr. Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the statement added.

Virat Kohli with Akash Singh.



This is the best part about IPL - youngsters can learn a lot. pic.twitter.com/6VkGWWJWFt — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 17, 2023

CSK were worried till the time the duo of RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (62 off 33 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) were at the crease, chasing 227 runs to win. “I think we played it perfectly, the last five overs were set up for the finish. DK finishing the game, that’s bread and butter for him, but that shows how good their bowling was,” RCB skipper Du Plessis said after at the post-match presentation.

“200 was going to be par, we went for few runs towards the end. We could have minimised the damage by restricting them (for less than 20 in an over). The last four overs was where it was set up for a perfect finish. It was one of those wickets, one of the best (for batters.) As a bowler you need to be skilful, Siraj was unbelievable,” the RCB skipper added.

Du Plessis was left disappointed that his side failed to finish off the contest in the final overs. “We couldn’t manage to finish it off, but we got to move on. I lost a little bit of power towards the end, was disappointed as I got stiff. Need to keep going harder against the spinners in the middle overs,” he said.