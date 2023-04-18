WATCH: MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli Reunite In Bengaluru After Chennai Super Kings Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore, Fans Erupt On Social Media

Indian Premier League (IPL) fans had a plenty to look forward to in the ‘Southern Derby’ between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. Two of India’s biggest cricketing superstars – MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli – were of the opposite sides and fans were wondering if they would be seen for the last time together.

On Monday night, it was Dhoni’s CSK who emerged victorious in the IPL 2023 clash, but only just, defeating the home side RCB by eight runs with Kohli scoring just 6 runs with the bat. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell gave CSK a real scare before the four-time IPL champions emerged victorious.

But fans were more interested in the reunion between Dhoni and Kohli after the match. A video went viral on social media with the two former India captains interacting in Bengaluru after the match.

WATCH MS Dhoni meet Virat Kohli HERE…

Meanwhile, Dhoni said that he considers it a ‘win’ for himself if he can guide the CSK bowlers with quality suggestions on the field. “If Faf and Maxi had continued, they’d have won by the 18th over, so you need to get engrossed with the process, know what is the bowling change, what can I do from which end, what is really happening, if something has really changed,” Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.

“I can see it better from close by, so I can know if there is deflection off the wicket for the spinners or quicks. I am always involved in what needs to be done. If I can provide bowlers a good field and give nice suggestions, that's a win for me. Handling youngsters at the death is a difficult challenge because there is a lot of pressure, especially with the dew. They are working very hard. So they need to know the process, know what they’re doing,” Dhoni added.

For CSK, Devon Conway top-scored with 83 off 45 balls while all-rounder Shivam Dube blasted 52 off 27 balls as Dhoni’s team posted 226 for 6 after being sent into bat first by Du Plessis. In reply, Kohli was dismissed early by CSK ‘Impact Player’ Akash Singh for 6 but Du Plessis scored 62 off 33 balls and Maxwell notched up 76 off 36 balls to keep them in the hunt.

However, young Sri Lankan pacer Mattheesha Pathirana, playing his first game in IPL 2023, defended 19 runs in the final over to lift his side to a win.