A lot has been going around and talked about during the ongoing IPL 2024 season whether it's about players' selections for the World Cup or their form in the shortest format. One thing that was talked about a lot, is Virat Kohli's strike-rate and that too specially against spin. A lot of commentators during the game and pre-match shows criticised Kohli for his slow striking-rate to which the star had cunning reply after his stellar knock against the Gujarat Titans who have quality spinners like Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore and more.

Kohli lashed out on his critics and Sunil Gavaskar was also part of the panel of Indian Premier League 2024 broadcasters. (MS Dhoni Batting At No.9: Here's What Harbhajan Singh Said About CSK Legend's IPL Future)

Gavaskar didn't hold back in responding to Kohli, launching a sharp critique seemingly aimed at the star batter and even the host broadcasters. While die-hard Kohli fans have criticized Gavaskar for his outspokenness, there's no denying his phenomenal contribution to Indian cricket. The legendary batsman is celebrated as one of India's finest, fearlessly facing the formidable bowlers of the 70s and 80s.

However, an old video of Gavaskar explaining his knock of 36 runs off 174 balls during the 1975 World Cup in a match against England has got the internet buzzing with fans trolling him for blaming his teammates at that point.

After 36 runs off 174 balls, Sunil Gavaskar remarked, “It might seem like I’m slow, but that could be because our bowlers have given away too many runs.” (Blame Game In LSG Camp After Huge Defeat Against KKR In IPL 2024, Captain KL Rahul Says THIS)

The former batting ace said, "If you come out and open and bat at a strike of 118 and then get out in the 14th or the 15th over, if you want applause for that, that’s a little bit different."

"All these guys talk about, ‘Oh we don’t care about outside noise’. Accha! (Okay!) Then why are you replying to any outside noise or whatever it is. We all played a bit of cricket, not a lot of cricket. We don’t have agendas. We speak about what we see. We don’t necessarily have any likes and dislikes," Gavaskar stressed.

Gavaskar also expressed his disappointment with the broadcasters for continuously playing the clip where Kohli is seen criticising the commentators.

"I hope Star Sports realises that when that clip is shown, questioning the critics, the critics are your own commentators. For you to show the person belittling your own commentators, I’m not sure that’s a great thing," Gavaskar added.