MS DHONI

MS Dhoni Batting At No.9: Here's What Harbhajan Singh Said About CSK Legend's IPL Future

Harbhajan Singh, known for his outspoken views, didn't mince words when he lambasted Dhoni's decision to bat at number 9.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 06, 2024, 11:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai witnessed an unusual sight on Sunday as MS Dhoni, the legendary finisher, walked out to bat at number 9 for the first time in his illustrious T20 career. It was a move that left cricket pundits and fans scratching their heads, and former Indian spin wizard Harbhajan Singh was among the most vocal critics. The clash between the Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings was a high-stakes affair, with both teams vying for crucial points to secure a coveted playoff spot. After winning the toss, Punjab invited Chennai to bat first, a decision that seemed well-judged as the wickets tumbled at regular intervals.

In a surprising move, Dhoni held himself back, allowing Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur to bat ahead of him. When he finally strode out to the crease in the 19th over, the stage was set for one of his trademark big-hitting finales. However, the fairy-tale ending never materialized as Dhoni was dismissed for a golden duck, caught plumb in front by a searing yorker from Harshal Patel.

Harbhajan's Blistering Critique 

Harbhajan Singh, known for his outspoken views, didn't mince words when he lambasted Dhoni's decision to bat at number 9. In a scathing remark, the former off-spinner said, "MS Dhoni shouldn't play if he wants to bat at the number nine slot. It is better to include a fast bowler than him in the playing XI."

Harbhajan's criticism didn't stop there. He questioned Dhoni's decision-making process, asserting, "He is the decision-maker and has let down his team by not coming out to bat." The veteran cricketer was perplexed by Dhoni's move, stating, "Shardul Thakur can never hit shots like Dhoni, and I don't understand why Dhoni made this mistake."

The Spin King's Unwavering Stance 

Harbhajan's remarks carried weight, stemming from his deep understanding of the game and his respect for Dhoni's abilities. He vehemently refuted the notion that the decision to demote Dhoni was made by someone else, asserting, "Nothing happens without his permission, and I am not ready to accept that this decision to demote him was taken by someone else."

As the match progressed, Chennai managed to post a modest total of 167/9, thanks to Ravindra Jadeja's quick-fire 43. However, Harbhajan remained steadfast in his criticism, stating, "Even if CSK win today, I will still call out Dhoni. Let people say anything. I will say what is right."

The Jadeja Masterclass 

Amidst the controversy surrounding Dhoni's batting position, Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the hero for Chennai. With the ball, he delivered a masterclass, claiming three crucial wickets and conceding just 20 runs in his four overs. His all-round brilliance earned him the well-deserved 'Man of the Match' award as Chennai successfully defended their total, restricting Punjab to 139/9 and securing a 28-run victory.

