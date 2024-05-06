Blame Game In LSG Camp After Huge Defeat Against KKR In IPL 2024, Captain KL Rahul Says THIS

It was a night of sheer dominance as the Kolkata Knight Riders unleashed fury at the Ekana Stadium, crushing the Lucknow Super Giants by a staggering 98 runs. With this resounding victory, KKR has surged to the top of the IPL 2024 points table, leaving their opponents to ponder over a dismal performance. The fireworks commenced right from the outset as KKR's dynamic opening duo of Sunil Narine and Phil Salt launched an all-out assault. Narine, in particular, was in blistering form, smashing an explosive 81 off just 39 deliveries, including 6 towering sixes. Salt's breezy 43 complemented Narine's onslaught perfectly, propelling KKR to a scorching 70/0 in the powerplay.

Ramandeep Rains Sixes

Just when LSG thought they had weathered the storm, Ramandeep Singh uncorked his magic. The hard-hitting all-rounder plundered 25 runs off a mere 6 balls, raining sixes at will. His cameo, laced with audacious stroke-play, added insult to LSG's injuries, as KKR amassed a formidable 235/6 - a total that would test the mettle of any batting lineup.

LSG Crumbles Under Scoreboard Pressure

Chasing a daunting target of 236, the Lucknow Super Giants faltered from the outset, succumbing to the mounting scoreboard pressure. Despite a promising start from captain KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis, the middle-order capitulated in spectacular fashion, losing 9 wickets for a mere 67 runs. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy were the wreckers-in-chief, sharing 6 wickets between them as LSG folded for a paltry 137, handing KKR a resounding 98-run victory.

Rahul Rues Lacklustre Showing

In the post-match presentation, a dejected KL Rahul lamented his team's poor all-round performance. "It was a poor performance overall from us. Our bowlers couldn't handle the pressure from Narine and Salt in the powerplay, and we gave away 20-30 runs too many," he rued. Rahul acknowledged the immense challenge of chasing such a colossal target, admitting, "Once you're chasing a big score like that, the pressure can get to you, and that's what happened to us."

LSG's skipper, however, vowed to learn from this humbling defeat, stating, "The sooner we learn from our mistakes, the better it will be for our young squad." KKR's Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, was all praise for his team's clinical display. "Our batters did an outstanding job, especially Narine and Ramandeep, who took the game away from LSG. And then our bowlers were simply sensational, never allowing their batters to gain any momentum," he beamed.

As the IPL 2024 campaign intensifies, this resounding victory has undoubtedly announced KKR's arrival as a force to be reckoned with. For LSG, however, it was a harsh reality check, one that will demand a swift response if they are to bounce back strongly in this highly competitive tournament.