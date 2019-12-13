IPL auction: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Angelo Mathews shortlisted at 2 crore

New Delhi: A total of 332 players will go under the hammer when the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions take place on December 19 in Kolkata.

The 332 players, who have been short-listed out of total 997 who had registered, includes 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from associate nations.

Seven overseas players -- Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn and Angelo Mathews have been shortlisted at the highest base price of Rs2 crore.

Robin Uthappa, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year, is the only Indian player in the auction list with a base price of Rs1.5 crore. Foreign players including Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Chris Morris, Chris Woakes, Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh, David Willey, Kane Richardson and Kyle Abbott have also been shortlisted at Rs1.5 crore.

Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat, who have also been released by their respective franchises, have set a base price of Rs1 crore. Among the capped foreign players, nine have set a base price of Rs1.5 crore, 20 have a base price of Rs1 crore, 16 have a base price of Rs75 lakh and 69 have a base price of Rs50 lakh.