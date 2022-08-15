Ireland (IRE) cricket team are set to host Afghanistan for the 4th T20I of the 5-match series between the two nations at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on Monday (August 15). After a dominant performance from Ireland in the first two matches, Afghanistan finally bounced back in the third clash and won the match by 22 runs to keep the series alive. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a stylish fifty to help his team put up a commanding total against Ireland in the third T20I. It will be an interesting contest between the two sides in the 4th T20I.

Ireland were asked to chase 190 runs in the previous game but they failed to reach their target as Afghanistan showed great heart to stay in the series. George Dockrell was the top-scorer for the hosts but the Afghan pace attack of Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq helped their nation win the third T20I gaining momentum in the series. (Checkout IRE vs AFG 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction HERE)

Checkout Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I Live streaming details below:

When will Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I T20I match be played?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I T20I match will be played on Monday (August 15).

Where will Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I T20I match be played?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I T20I match will be played at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

What time will Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I T20I match start?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I will start at 8:00 PM IST.

How to watch Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I match live?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I will not be available on TV in India.

How to watch Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I live streaming online?

Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I match will be streamed live on Fan code website and app.