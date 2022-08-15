NewsCricket
IRELAND VS AFGHANISTAN

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I match at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, 8:00 PM IST, August 15

Ireland vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I match - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IRE vs AFG, Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 02:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I match at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, 8:00 PM IST, August 15

Ireland (IRE) cricket team are set to host Afghanistan for the 4th T20I of the 5-match series between the two nations at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on Monday (August 15). After a dominant performance from Ireland in the first two matches, Afghanistan finally bounced back in the third clash and won the match by 22 runs to keep the series alive. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a stylish fifty to help his team put up a commanding total against Ireland in the third T20I. It will be an interesting contest between the two sides in the 4th T20I.

Ireland chased 190 runs in the previous game but failed to reach their target as Afghanistan showed great heart to stay in the series. George Dockrell was the top-scorer for the hosts but the Afghan pace attack of Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq helped their nation win the third T20I gaining momentum in the series.

Match Details

Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Date & Time: August 15 at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming details: FanCode

IRE vs AFG 4th T20I Dream 11 Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc), Lorcan Tucker (c), Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Naveen-ul-Haq

IRE vs AFG, 4th T20I, Probable Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Live Tv

Ireland vs AfghanistanIRE vs AFG Dream11IRE vs AFG 4th T20IIRE vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket TipsRashid KhanRahmanullah GurbazPaul StirlingMohammad Nabi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022