IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I match at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast, 8:00 PM IST, August 15
Ireland (IRE) cricket team are set to host Afghanistan for the 4th T20I of the 5-match series between the two nations at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on Monday (August 15). After a dominant performance from Ireland in the first two matches, Afghanistan finally bounced back in the third clash and won the match by 22 runs to keep the series alive. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a stylish fifty to help his team put up a commanding total against Ireland in the third T20I. It will be an interesting contest between the two sides in the 4th T20I.
Ireland chased 190 runs in the previous game but failed to reach their target as Afghanistan showed great heart to stay in the series. George Dockrell was the top-scorer for the hosts but the Afghan pace attack of Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq helped their nation win the third T20I gaining momentum in the series.
Match Details
Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I
Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
Date & Time: August 15 at 8:00 PM IST
Live Streaming details: FanCode
IRE vs AFG 4th T20I Dream 11 Prediction
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc), Lorcan Tucker (c), Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Naveen-ul-Haq
IRE vs AFG, 4th T20I, Probable Playing XIs:
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
