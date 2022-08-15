Ireland (IRE) cricket team are set to host Afghanistan for the 4th T20I of the 5-match series between the two nations at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast on Monday (August 15). After a dominant performance from Ireland in the first two matches, Afghanistan finally bounced back in the third clash and won the match by 22 runs to keep the series alive. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a stylish fifty to help his team put up a commanding total against Ireland in the third T20I. It will be an interesting contest between the two sides in the 4th T20I.

Ireland chased 190 runs in the previous game but failed to reach their target as Afghanistan showed great heart to stay in the series. George Dockrell was the top-scorer for the hosts but the Afghan pace attack of Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq helped their nation win the third T20I gaining momentum in the series.

IRE vs AFG (3rd T20I)



Dockrell (58)

Fionn (36)

Tucker (31)

Tried Hard To Take Ireland Home With Win From Once 85/7 But Fall Short By 22 Runs..



189/5

167/9



#IREvAFG #IREvsAFG #CricketTwitter — Daily Cricket (@dailycricketDC) August 12, 2022

Match Details

Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th T20I

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

Date & Time: August 15 at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming details: FanCode

IRE vs AFG 4th T20I Dream 11 Prediction

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc), Lorcan Tucker (c), Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Naveen-ul-Haq

IRE vs AFG, 4th T20I, Probable Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi