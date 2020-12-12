'Jab tak balla chalta tha, tab tak thaat thi, bowlers ki vaat thi': Cricket fraternity wishes Yuvraj Singh

New Delhi: India's former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh turned 39 on Saturday (December 12, 2020) and several noted players from the cricket fraternity extended wishes on 'Sixer King's' birthday.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar said, "Happy Birthday Yuvi! Wishing you a year full of happiness, health and success. Hope to catch up soon."

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag tweeted in Hindi and said, "Jab tak balla chalta tha, tab tak thaat thi, bowlers ki vaat thi. Ab balla chalne ke baad bhi alag hi baat hai. Bowlers ke kachhe utaarne se lekar, Baniyan pehnkar match dekhne ka Swag- yahi hain apne Yuvraj."

"Wishing India’s man of both world cups and my dear brother a very happy birthday! Your journey has been an inspiration for millions Prince! Stay healthy and happy always!," said Gautam Gambhir.

Harbhajan Singh, one of Yuvi's closest friends posted a video to wish his former Indian teammate.

Yuvraj appeared in 402 matches for India and scored over 11,000 runs. He is also the 2007 World T20-winner, where he hit six sixes in an over off England's Stuart Broad.

Yuvi was also the player of the tournament in India's 2011 ODI World Cup triumph.

However, Yuvraj 'desired' something else on his birthday this year.

He wrote, "Birthdays are an opportunity to fulfil a wish or desire and this birthday, rather than celebrating, I only wish and pray for a swift resolution of the ongoing talks between our farmers and our government."

He also distanced himself from his father Yograj Singh and said that he was deeply saddened and upset by his father's speech on farmer protests in NCR.

"I am saddened and upset by the statements made by Mr Yograj Singh. I wish to clarify that his remarks have been made in an individual capacity and my ideologies are not the same in any manner," Yuvraj wrote.

This clarification from Yuvraj came days after Yograj Singh urged the Central Government to listen to the demands of the farmers, and backed sportspersons who were returning their awards to show support with the protesting farmers.