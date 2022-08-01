Jos Buttler met his friend and RR teammate from India recently in London, Yuzvendra Chahal. The leg-spinner had a good run in the 3-match ODI series against the West Indies and was given rest for the 5-match T20I series after being India's second leading wicket-taking in the ODI series. Chahal is currently enjoying a break from the game in London where he met his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler. ('Shubman Gill has flaws and...', Scott Styris makes BIG statement ahead IND vs WI 2nd T20I)

On Monday (August 1), Chahal shared a picture on his social media handle with England's white-ball captain and the post has been going viral since then. The duo shared a great bond during the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL) and has shared numerous fun loving videos and picture before also. Notably, both the players were key in RR's stint of reaching the final of the IPL 2022.

Chahal captioned the pic, "Jab we met in London #joshbhai," and the post has got over 60k likes in an hour with tons of fans commenting on it.

Talking about IPL 2022

Buttler scored a total of 863 runs breaking David Warner's record of 848 runs in a single season of the IPL. He has now become the second-best performer with the bat in a single season behind Virat Kohli's record of 973 runs in the 2016 IPL.

On the other hand, Chahal won the purple cap taking 27 wickets in his IPL 2022 campaign beating RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga who finished at 26 wickets at the end of the season. Notably, Chahal's record this season is the highest for a spinner in a single season of the league.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) had an impressive season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they cruised into the final first time since the inaugural season in 2008. However, RR led by Sanju Samson faced a disappointing defeat by the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2022 final.