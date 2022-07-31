Shubman Gill is not considered as a 'complete player' in former New Zealand criketer Scott Styris's opinion. Styris believes that the right-handed opener is a talented batter but he needs to keep on learning like the great Sachin Tendulkar did even after playing 200 Test matches for India.

Styris believes that Sachin Tendulkar's mentality to always keep learning more got him the astonishing career that he had and that is what set Tendulkar apart from the rest of the world. The former New Zealand all-rounder faced the little master numerous times during his long and magical career of 24 years. ('Shubman Gill - Remember the name', social media all praise for Player of the Series, check reactions here)

"You never stop learning; even near the end, Tendulkar was still gaining knowledge of his profession while playing. the 200 Tests," Styris said on Sports 18’s show ‘Sports Over The Top.’

Gill, who has made a great start to his career, must follow Tendulkar's steps if he wants to achieve greater heights in Scott's opinion. Scott also believes that Gill is a great batter who has got the skills to reach the level of some great names but needs to be disciplined in order to achieve so.

"Consequently, I believe that you would never describe someone as young as Shubman Gill as a complete player. His strategy, in my opinion, still has flaws. He has all the necessary skills and the other component, but I believe there are flaws in his approach that the opponent will try to attack."

Shubman Gill was a key asset to India's 3-0 whitewash win over the West Indies in the ODI series. The opening batter amassed a total of 205 runs in the ODI series helping India display a dominant performance even though the team were missing the star players like KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant. In the 3 ODI matches, Gill scored 64 (53), 43 (49) and 98 (98), to be named as the Player of the Series.