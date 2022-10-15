'Jasprit Bumrah's career more important than T20 World Cup 2022', Rohit Sharma makes a BIG statement ahead of IND vs PAK

Indian captain Rohit Sharma believes Mohammed Shami is the right choice to replace Jasprit Bumrah who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 due to stress fracture. Shami's inclusion came just over a week ahead of the big clash between India and Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). There was a lot of build up and drama to replace Bumrah. Shami, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj - all 3 were sent to Australia a couple of days back and there was no idea among fans or expert as to who is getting selected. Shami eventually made the cut. Rohit said, at the ICC media event for all 16 captains, that Shami has begun training after coming out of Covid-19 and has been working hard to get ready for the World Cup.

Rohit also said that Bumrah will be missed but injuries are something no one has control over. He said that the team management showed its best effort to get him ready, reached out to experts but did not get a good response in regards to the injury. He further said that World Cup is important but his career is more important.

"Like I said, injuries are part of the game. You can't be too disappointed. You have to think about what you can do. We gave chances to other players, and they performed well. It's important to give chances to all those players. You can't do much more about it," said Rohit.

"As far as Bumrah is concerned, he has done well for us. You can't do anything about injuries. We talked to specialists. The World Cup is important, but his career is more important. He is 27-28, we can't take risks. He has a lot of cricket left in him. We will miss him," said the Indian captain.

India will play 2 warm-up matches ahead of the T20 World Cup. One vs Australia on October 17 and the second vs New Zealand on October 19 at The Gabba.