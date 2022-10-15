Highlights T20 World Cup 2022 All Team Captains: Jasprit Bumrah will be missed but Mohammed Shami is ready for World Cup, says Rohit Sharma
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Event LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam to attend media internation from 7.30 am IST
For the first time in the history of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, all 16 captains will be together for a media opportunity in central Melbourne on Saturday, 15 October. The media event will take place at the Plaza Ballroom, where there will be an opportunity to hear from each captain and ask questions. It will also be streamed live via ICC’s Facebook channel. India's Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's Babar Azam too will be attending the media interation on Saturday before their big clash in the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23 (Sunday) at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Bangladesh, Pakistan and India made last-minute changes to their #T20WorldCup squads _
More _ https://t.co/WTDH3DjvJp pic.twitter.com/3FGet9Y164 — ICC (@ICC) October 14, 2022
RUNNING ORDER
12h00-12h20: Media arrivals
12h20: Media briefing
12h30: Australia, Afghanistan, England, New Zealand, Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and UAE media interaction
13h00: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, West Indies and Zimbabwe media interaction
13h35: Cricket Australia media conference with Aaron Finch
Expect Rohit to be asked on the selection of Mohammed Shami finally after a long deliberation since the announcement of Jasprit Bumrah's injury and him being ruled out. Rohit may also speak on Team India's planning for the T20 World Cup clash vs arch-rivals Pakistan.
T20 World Cup 2022 All Team Captains LIVE Updates
That brings us to the end of the press conference. Some very good comments came from Rohit and Babar and other captains.
Look below for all key statements.
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Media Event LIVE Updates
'Rohit bade hai mere se aur mai koshish karta hu inse,' saus Babar.
'We understand the importance of the game but there is no point and keep stressing about it. Bas ghar mein kya haal chaal hai family kaisi hai. Ghar ke baare mein baat hoti hai, kaun si gaadi khareedi hai,' says Rohit on equation with Pakistan players.
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Media Event LIVE Updates: Rohit on Bumrah's absence
"As far as Bumrah was concerned, he is quality. World Cup is important his Bumrah's career is also important. There is more ahead. His absence will certainly be felt. Hope Surya continues to bat in this fashion. He plays fearlessly. He uses his skillset well. Hope he continues his good form in World Cup," says Rohit.
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Media Event LIVE Updates: Rohit on India squad and prep for Pakistan
"Like I said. Injuries happen and you cannot be disappointed with it. You have to understand there is more to look forward to. It is important what we can do with the players we have. We need to help and motivate them. We can only prepare well. Our aim was to get used to conditions and I think October 23 se pehle preparation hamari ho jaegi. I don't believe in last-minute decisions. It is important to tell the players in advance that they are playing," says Rohit
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Media Event LIVE Updates: Babar on Fakhar Zaman
"Fakhar ke aane se farak padega. Confidence hai ladkon mein aur koshish karenge isi ko leke world cup pe jaaye. In last 2 matches, middle order has done well and I have full faith in them. I am backing them till the end. Nawaz played well, Shadab too has chipped in. Before the World Cup, it is a good sign," Babar says.
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Media Event LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma on Bumrah replacement in Shami
"Injury is part and parcel of the sport. Injuries hogi agar itne matches kheloge. Our focus is to make the bench strength. We have given chance to youngsters. He got Covid and was in the arm. He was then called to NCA and worked very hard and is now in Brisbane. He is working hard. Shami is very positive and he is recovering well. He has bowled 4 -5 sessions quite well. We have tried to do player management but unfortunately some injuries happen. But we know we have back up players. Our constant focus was to keep these guys ready and get match time. These players have played plenty of matches," Rohit Sharma says.
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Media Event LIVE Updates
"Shaheen and Fakhar wapas aaye hai. Before the first match, we have 6 days and practice game. We will utilise the games to give games to Shaheen. He is dedicated and hopefully he wll get ready," says Babar Azam.
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Media Event LIVE Updates
"Yeah I think we play a big part in that. All of us our ambassadors in our own way. It is on us to inspire the sport. We want next generation to follow the sport. That's what we want. We want to make this sport as global as we can."
Rohit Sharma, India Captain
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Media Event LIVE Updates
The first round with 8 captains have finished. Now Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, West Indies and Zimbabwe media interaction begins.
Watch out for quotes from Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam.
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Media Event LIVE Updates
"T20 cricket, as an opener, comes with some risk and rewards. It's always not goes to plan. I'm okay with that. I feel really good there's some technical changes I've tried to make. I feel ready," says Aaron Finch on his poor form.
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Media Event LIVE Updates: Kane Williamson on Daryl Mitchell's fitness
Mitchel is tracking quite well. It is a day by day case. Hopefully, he can be fit and ready.
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Media Event LIVE Updates
"It is always a challenge. Situation back home has been the same. As athletes, we try our best to bring some happiness to our people. That is why we work hard and win games in these kind of events," says Mohammad Nabi.
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Media Event LIVE Updates
We have confidence after Asia Cup. We have focus on batting. I think bowlers are shaping up. They are a plus point. in T20 cricket, you don't know who may win.
- Dasun Shanaka on World Cup prep
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Media Event LIVE Updates
"We don't have a choice on what people call us. We want to focus on cricket. We had a memorable World Cup last year. Always pretty special to be a part of World Cup. When you come to world cup, anything can happen," says Kane Williamson on the Underdogs tag.
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Media Event LIVE Updates
First 8 teams to address media have arrived: Australia, Afghanistan, England, New Zealand, Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and UAE.
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka says that they are hoping fans to throng to Geelong. They play their first clash vs Namibia tomorrow on October 16.
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Media Event LIVE Updates
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has just arrived in Melbourne after winning the tri-series in New Zealand yesterday (October 14).
Hello Melbourne __ pic.twitter.com/57xvbxndCO
— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) October 14, 2022
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Media Event LIVE Updates
The T20 World Cup 2022 begins tomorrow, that is October 16 with the first match between Sri Lanka and Namibia. And the second match between Netherlands and UAE. These are part of the qualifying stage.
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Media Event LIVE Updates
The T20 World Cup 2022 for Team India will open with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23. However, the fans of both cricketing nations will be disappointed that the two neighbours will only face each other in multi-nation tournament at least till 2027.
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Media Event LIVE Updates
Team India made a last-minute change in the squad, replacing Jasprit Bumrah who had already been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 with Mohammed Shami, who flew to Australia a couple of days back with Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of media interaction of all 16 players playing at the T20 World Cup 2022 live on our blog here. The interactions will begin shortly. India captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan captain Babar Azam also to attend the event from 7.30 am IST.
Keep watching this space for latest updates.
