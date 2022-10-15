Highlights T20 World Cup 2022 All Team Captains: Jasprit Bumrah will be missed but Mohammed Shami is ready for World Cup, says Rohit Sharma

For the first time in the history of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, all 16 captains will be together for a media opportunity in central Melbourne on Saturday, 15 October. The media event will take place at the Plaza Ballroom, where there will be an opportunity to hear from each captain and ask questions. It will also be streamed live via ICC’s Facebook channel. India's Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's Babar Azam too will be attending the media interation on Saturday before their big clash in the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23 (Sunday) at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

RUNNING ORDER

12h00-12h20: Media arrivals

12h20: Media briefing

12h30: Australia, Afghanistan, England, New Zealand, Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and UAE media interaction

13h00: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, West Indies and Zimbabwe media interaction

13h35: Cricket Australia media conference with Aaron Finch

Expect Rohit to be asked on the selection of Mohammed Shami finally after a long deliberation since the announcement of Jasprit Bumrah's injury and him being ruled out. Rohit may also speak on Team India's planning for the T20 World Cup clash vs arch-rivals Pakistan.