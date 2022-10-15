'Rohit Sharma badey hai mere se...puchte hai kaun se gaadi khareedi', Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam on bonding between IND, PAK players

All the 16 team captains attended a ICC media event on Saturday (October 15) ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 that begins on Octoner 16 which is tomorrow at Geelong with the qualifier stage. The interaction was divided into two halves and India, Pakistan captain Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam came in the last 8 group to speak on the list of topics including their squad selection as well as the epic clash that is to take place on next Sunday on October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Apart from the serious questions, the two captains were also asked on the relationship they share with each other.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that he looks up to Rohit Sharma as someone from who he can learn a lot. Babar said, "Rohit Sharma bade hai mere se aur mai koshish karta hu inse experience lu. Kyuki inhone itna khela hai. (Rohit Sharma is like a big brother and I try to learn and take lessons from his career and experiences)." Rohit said that when India and Pakistani cricketers meet, they do not talk about cricket. The conversation is mostly about family, and which cars they are buying.

"Jaise Babar ne bola hai. He is absolutely right. We understand the importance of the game but there is no point and keep stressing about it and creating that within yourself. Ham log aapas mein jab bhi milte hai. Asia Cup mein miley. Bas yahi puchte hai ki bas ghar mein kya haal chaal hai family kaisi hai. Ghar ke baare mein baat hoti hai, kaun si gaadi khareedi hai,' said Rohit on equation with Pakistan players.

Rohit further said that Team India will be in Brisbane to prepare for the India vs Pakistan clash and the warm-ups will keep them ready for the big game against the arch-rivals.