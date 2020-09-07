IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab to face Delhi Capitals in opener; check their full schedule

Kings XI Punjab will square off with Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals in their opening match of the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 20 at Dubai International Stadium.

After the IPL released their full schedule for the league stage on Sunday, the Punjab-based franchise also took to its official Twitter handle and shared a video featuring their complete list of fixtures for the 2020 edition of the lucrative T20 tournament.

Take a look at their tweet:

Kings XI Punjab's first Sharjah fixture will be against Rajasthan Royals on September 27, while the KL Rahul-led team will play their first match in Abu Dhabi against four-time winner and defending champion Mumbai Indians on October 1.

Just like other franchises, Kings XI will play a total of 14 matches at the league stage, with their last tie being against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on November 1 in Abu Dhabi.

The IPL 2020 was initially slated to take place from March 29 to May 24, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier postponed the tournament before moving it to UAE due to spike in coronavirus cases in India.

Notably, Kings XI Punjab are one of the only three teams--the others being Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore-- who are yet to lift the title at the IPL.

At the IPL Player's Auction in Kolkata in December last year, the Punjab-based franchise spent a total of Rs 26.20 crore to purchase nine players.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has made his way back into the King XI Punjab squad after being bought by the franchise for a whopping Rs 10.75 crore

Meanwhile, Kings XI also shelled out Rs 8.50 crore to rope in West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell, whose base price was just Rs 50 lakh.

The full squad of Kings XI Punjab is as follows:

KL Rahul (C), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.