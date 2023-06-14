KL Rahul Checks In At NCA In Bengaluru For Extensive Rehabilitation Program After Thigh Surgery

Team India batter KL Rahul has checked in at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to start his extensive rehabilitation program post a thigh surgery with an eye to make a return during the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka in September ahead of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in October this year.

Rahul, who led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), was injured during the IPL 2023 match and had to pull out of the tournament and the subsequent World Test Championship (WTC) final after a thigh surgery was advised. Rahul underwent a successful operation in the United Kingdom and on Tuesday posted pictures of NCA on his social media account with a tweet ‘home’.

Rahul, who bats in the middle-order in ODI cricket and also dons the big gloves in the 50-over format, is an important member in the ODI set-up in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is also recovering from a horrific car crash in December last year.

The 31-year-old has scored 2,642 runs in 47 Tests, 1,986 runs in 54 ODIs and 2,265 runs in 72 T20Is with 14 international hundreds across formats.

Earlier, Rahul has expressed his good wishes for Indian team members in their match against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval.

“Good luck lads. Let’s get it,” KL Rahul said on Instagram earlier this month. The batter is recovering from injury sustained during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) and is not part of the Indian team.

KL Rahul made solid contribution in WTC 2021-23 cycle for India. In 11 matches, he scored 636 runs at an average of 30.28. He scored two centuries and two fifties in 21 innings, with best score of 129.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain sustained injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. Chasing a ball in the outfield in the second over, he clutched it at his thigh and then limped off the field. BCCI announced Ishan Kishan as replacement of KL Rahul in the World Test Championship.

(with PTI inputs)