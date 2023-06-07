'Let's get it,' KL Rahul Sends Good Wishes To Team India For WTC Final

Opener KL Rahul has expressed his good wishes for Indian team members in their match against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval.

"Good luck lads. Let's get it," KL Rahul said on Instagram on Wednesday. The batter is recovering from injury sustained during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) and is not part of the Indian team.

KL Rahul made solid contribution in WTC 2021-23 cycle for India. In 11 matches, he scored 636 runs at an average of 30.28. He scored two centuries and two fifties in 21 innings, with best score of 129.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain sustained injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. Chasing a ball in the outfield in the second over, he clutched it at his thigh and then limped off the field.

BCCI announced Ishan Kishan as replacement of KL Rahul in the World Test Championship.

KL Rahul informed last month that he had gone a successful surgery.

"Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery - it was successful. A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I'm officially on the road to recovery now. I'm determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!" he stated in a post.

Australia ended at the top of the WTC table with 11 wins, three losses, five draws in 19 matches whereas India ended at second position with 10 wins, five losses and three draws.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.