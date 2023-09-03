KL Rahul To Fly To Asia Cup 2023 After BCCI Medical Team Gives Fitness Clearance

Team India will get boosted ahead of the Super 4 stage as their main wicketkeeper and batter KL Rahul is all set to join the squad in Sri Lanka. Rahul has reportedly got medical clearance from BCCI and will soon fly to island nation to take part in the Asia Cup 2023. Rahul had been out of action since middle of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) when he hurt his thigh.

Rahul was immediately operated for his injury in London and then underwent rehab at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Rahul had started batting in the nets a month back and played some intra-squads match too in Bengaluru. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel had included Rahul in the 17-man squad for Asia Cup. But Rahul Dravid, head coach, informed the press, two days ahead of the Pakistan game that Rahul had not travelled to Sri Lanka with the team and that he will be spending some more time at NCA and would join squad only after two matches.

As per a report in Indian Express, BCCI selectors have also finalised the squad for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. The squad was picked after the conclusion of India vs Pakistan clash on September 2. Agarkar flew to Sri Lanka to meet Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma to finalise the squad. The selection meeting was likely to take place on September 4 as selectors awaited medical team's update on Rahul. With the clearance coming sooner, Agarkar wasted no time and picked the squad.

KL Rahul vs Ishan Kishan

With Rahul joining the Team India squad, it will be interesting to see who Rohit and Rahul play in the Super 4 stage match if the Men in Blue qualify. India need to beat Nepal in their second clash of Asia Cup. India should beat Nepal easily and play Pakistan on September 10 at R Premadas stadium in Colombo. With Kishan doing so well in the game vs Pakistan, Rahul may have to wait in the wings. If Kishan had not done well vs Pakistan, Rahul would have made a direct entry. But looking at Kishan's form after he struck his fourth consecutive fifty in ODIs, Indian management might want to stick with him at No 5.

Also, Kishan provides a different look to the XI thanks his left-handed batting style. A left-hander in the middle order helps break the momentum of the opposition bowlers and Kishan did the same against Pakistan on Saturday.