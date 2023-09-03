trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2657072
India's ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Squad: Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna IGNORED By Selectors; KL Rahul Included

India ODI World Cup 2023 squad is likely to be announced on September 3. The earlier date set by selectors was September 5 as they wanted to wait on KL Rahu's fitness update from NCA.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 07:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India's squad for ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 has been finalised. The BCCI selection panel headed by Ajit Agarkar were waiting for a fitness update of KL Rahul from National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and had delayed the announcement of the squad to September 5. But it is being reported that the selectors have decided on the final 15 after receiving update from NCA that Rahul has completely recovered and is available for selection. 

The 15-man squad has not been announced yet. However, the three names missing out the bus are wicketkeeper and batter Sanju Samson, young Tilak Varma and pacer Prasidh Krishna.

The Agarkar-led panel had flown to Sri Lanka with Team India and met captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid to pick the squad, reported Indian Express. The same report stated that the meeting took place after the India vs Pakistan match of Asia Cup 2023 was washed out. That means Rohit, Agarkar, Dravid sat in a meeting till late night to finalise the 15.  

More to follow...

 

