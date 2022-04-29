Kolkata Knight Riders, in partnership with Major League Cricket (MLC), will be building a cricket stadium in Los Angeles, USA.

The development would see a multi-million dollar investment and the internationally renowned architects HKS will design an iconic home for the sport in the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area, read the press note released by the Knight Riders.

___UPDATE: @MLCricket and the Knight Riders Group are joining hands to build a world class cricket venue in the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area in #USA. More details inside: https://t.co/PenIvm1Udl#BuildAmericanCricket #MLC #Cricket pic.twitter.com/oHAFP0GJ73 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 29, 2022

KKR co-owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan said, "Our investment in MLC in America, is based on our belief in the exciting future of cricket in the USA and is well aligned to our strategy of establishing Knight Riders as a global brand in T20 cricket. Plans to build a world class cricket stadium in the greater Los Angeles area is exciting for us and MLC. This will no doubt have a transformational impact on one of the world’s most iconic metropolitan areas."

The stadium plans include state-of-the-art training facilities, locker rooms, luxury suites, dedicated parking, concessions, field lighting and an international-grade pitch to meet International Cricket Council (ICC) accreditation and allow the venue to host the highest level of international cricket competition. USA Cricket is expected to bid for future men’s and women’s World Cup tournaments, with the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup already set to be co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies. The ICC is bidding for the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles – if successful, the stadium at Great Park is expected to be a centerpiece venue for the event

in Southern California.