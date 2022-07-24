Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri blessed with baby boy, shares pictures

India and Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Pandya announced the birth of their first child on Sunday. The couple posted a couple of lovely pictures on social media with the newborn baby to celebrate the special occasion. Krunal captioned the photo revealing the name of the baby - 'Kavir Krunal Pandya'. The cricketer shared the image on Instagram and Twitter. Krunal's brother Hardik shared the photo on his Instagram story with the caption 'Love You babies'. Hardik's wife Nataša Stanković also commented on the photo.

Krunal tied the knot with Pankhuri Sharma in December 2017. Pankhuri has often been spotted at the stadium, cheering Krunal during India and Indian Premier League matches. On the other hand, Krunal last represented India against Sri Lanka in July 2021. The all-rounder has played 5 ODIs and 19 T20Is after making his debut in 2018 against England. In this year's IPL he made his debut for the Lucknow Super Giants franchise and played a key role in the team's top four finish in IPL 2022.

Krunal recently signed up to play for Warwickshire in 2022 Royal London Cup. The club announced the signing on Friday (July 1). The 31-year-old left-arm spinner and batter made his ODI debut in 2021 against England, where he struck the fastest half-century (26 balls) in history by a debutant in ODI cricket. Pandya has made 19 IT20 and five ODI appearances for India, to date. In total, he has featured in 76 List A matches scoring 2,231 runs at an average of 37 and taken 89 wickets. The all-rounder has also been a regular in the IPL having represented Mumbai Indians and more recently Lucknow Super Giants.

Pandya said: “I’m extremely excited to get the opportunity to play county cricket and to join such a history Club as Warwickshire.

“Edgbaston is a special place to play cricket and I can’t wait to call it my home. I hope I can play my part in a successful 50-over campaign with the Club and I am looking forward to meeting my teammates.