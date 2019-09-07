Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Santner make impressive gains in ICC T20I rankings

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga and left-arm New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner have made major gains in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20I Player Rankings after their three-match series against New Zealand, which the latter won 2-1.

Malinga’s five-wicket haul in the final match, which included the incredible feat of four wickets off consecutive balls for the second time in his international career, helped him finish with seven wickets in the series and advance from 41st to 21st position.

Santner’s four wickets in the series have helped him charge into the top five, up from 11th position. Fast bowler Tim Southee (up 14 places to 15th) and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme (up 43 places to 80th among batsmen) are other New Zealand players to gain in the latest rankings update.

For Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis (up 33 places to 40th) and Niroshan Dickwella (up 28 places to 54th) are the batsmen to have moved up, while Isuru Udana (up three places to 50th) and Lakshan Sandakan (up 30 places to 7th) have advanced in the bowlers’ list.

In the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings led by Pakistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka remain in sixth and eight positions with 252 and 229 points, respectively. India, who clinched the three-match T20I series against West Indies 3-0, are currently standing at the fourth spot in the rankings.