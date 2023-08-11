Latest Cricket News: Aaron Finch Names THIS Indian Bowler As His Nightmare

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch recently discussed his weakness against Indian swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar and said he tried his best to overcome Kumar, but to no avail.

For those unfamiliar, Kumar dismissed Finch four times in ODIs in 2019. In those four games, the right-handed batsman just scored 6, 6, 14, and a duck. During a Q and A session on Twitter -which goes by X now, former Australian skipper was asked about the reason behind the weakness against the Indian seamer.

"Big fan here ,why did bhuvi troubled you a bit.. Could you elaborate? Is it your feet coming across?? a fan asked Finch. (Here's How Babar Azam's Pakistan Cricket Team Can Become No.1 Team In ICC ODI Rankings)



“Yep!! Tried for 15 years to stop that happening,” Finch replied.

Yep Tried for 15 years to stop that happening https://t.co/5g1b0rFPRH August 10, 2023

Despite his shortcomings against Kumar and other bowlers who can swing the new ball. Finch had a successful career as an opener, leading Australia to victory in the T20 World Cup in 2021.

Finch was recognized as a powerhouse at the top of the order, and he was also part of the squad that won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2015.

Finch scored 3,120 runs in 103 T20I matches and holds the record for the highest score in a men's or women's T20I innings with his 172 in 76 balls against Zimbabwe in July 2018. He also holds the record for most T20I matches as captain, leading in 76. Finch scored two 100s and 19 half-centuries in his T20 international career.

His overall T20 statistics truly showcase his gigantic status in the format. He played 382 matches and scored 11,392 runs in 376 innings at an average of 33.80. Finch has eight tons and 77 fifties in the format, with a best score of 172. His strike rate is 138.53.

He played five Test matches, scoring 278 runs. In ODIs, he aggregated 5,406 runs in 146 matches with 17 centuries and 30 half-centuries.

Finch has been the top-ranked batter in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings, achieved fourth place in ODIs and reached a best of 59th in the Test rankings. He won the ICC Men's T20I Performance of the Year in 2018 for his knock against Zimbabwe, having previously won it in 2014 for his 156 runs from 63 balls against England in Southampton.