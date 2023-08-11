The current ICC ODI Rankings have Australia comfortably perched atop with 118 points, followed closely by Pakistan at second place with 116 points, while arch-rivals India trail at third place with 115 points. With an imminent clash between India and Pakistan on September 2, followed by the Asia Cup on September 10, the spotlight is on the quest for ODI supremacy. Australia's dominance is evident as they hold the prime spot in the rankings. However, Pakistan has emerged as a formidable contender, sitting just two points behind the leaders. India, despite their cricketing prowess, finds themselves in the third position, setting the stage for a gripping showdown between the subcontinental giants.

The Pinnacle Awaits: Pakistan's Chance at Glory



Pakistan finds itself on the brink of a historic achievement. The upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, scheduled in Sri Lanka from August 22 to August 26, presents a golden opportunity. Should Pakistan sweep the series 3-0, they would ascend to the top of the ICC ODI rankings, dethroning Australia with 119 points. However, the road to the summit is not devoid of challenges. A 2-1 victory in the series would still favour Pakistan, yet it comes with a cost—losing precious points and ceding their position to India. The decimals would play a crucial role in this scenario, potentially pushing India ahead. Alternatively, a 1-2 loss would drop Pakistan to third place with 111 points, reshuffling the rankings.

Afghanistan's Role: Dark Horse or Game-Changer?

The series against Afghanistan assumes paramount significance. While Pakistan remains the favourite, Afghanistan has showcased commendable prowess in white-ball cricket. In a surprising turn, an Afghan sweep could further diminish Pakistan's points to 111, retaining their third position. Simultaneously, Afghanistan's ranking would soar, placing them at an unprecedented fifth place or even higher.

The current ICC ODI Rankings mirror the fierce competition in the cricketing arena. Teams like New Zealand, England, South Africa, and Bangladesh jostle for prominence, striving to improve their standings. Afghanistan's meteoric rise highlights the dynamic nature of these rankings, where victories and losses reshape the cricketing hierarchy.