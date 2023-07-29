Latest Cricket News: Shubman Gill Should Go To The World Cup, Says Ex-India Opening Batter

India opener Shubman Gill has not really been in top form on the tour of West Indies as he has struggled to make runs. He made 6, 10 and 29* in the three innings he got in the Test series and could manage just 7 in the first ODI while opening the innings. As it always happens in Indian cricket, a small dip in form and critics take out their swords. Gill's place could be in question if he continues to have a poor time in the middle. Not to forget, he is also part of the T20I squad and would be looking to bounce back in the 2nd ODI.

Former India opener in Tests Abhinav Mukund believes it is too early to start talking on Gill's failure in West Indies and almost half of the tour of remaining. Mukund also urged the critics to not mix up the formats. Former Tamil Nadu player said that Gill is a top player for India ODI and should also feature in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup squad of India. “I think it’s too early to talk about Shubman Gill’s failure because he has had a phenomenal last couple of years. It is important as a viewer and as an Indian cricket fan to not mess up formats. I feel we always tend to mix up formats and we tend to drop here and there, and we tend to associate form concerned with certain formats. The Test format is done with. As far as ODIs are concerned, Shubman Gill is our top player, and I think he should go to the World Cup. I don’t think his form is a concern. I’m sure he’ll be back with a bang," JioCinema expert Abhinav Mukund said.



Another JioCinema expert, Nikhil Chopra, feels India, however, could make a change to the XI for the 2nd ODI. “The only change that I feel can happen is in the spin department as both Axar Patel and Yuzi Chahal are sitting out. Ravindra Jadeja had a pretty good day on Thursday, with him getting three wickets and also scoring an unbeaten 16. So, if any changes are there then it’s in the spin department.”

