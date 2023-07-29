India Vs West Indies Predicted Playing 11: Sanju Samson To Replace Suryakumar Yadav In 2nd ODI?

India take on West Indies in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on Saturday (July 29) at the Kensington Oval stadium in Bridgetown of Barbados. This is the same venue where the first match was also played. That pitch had plenty to offer to the pacers and spinners alike. The West Indian and Indian pacers could extract bounce off the pitch while the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav spun the ball big as well. It will be interesting to see which surface and what kind is used for the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies.

Will there be a change in Indian playing 11?

India outplayed West Indies in all departments on Thursday despite the fact that they lost five wickets while chasing a small target. India losing 5 wickets to make 115 is a small worry but it is also true that it happened because the batting order was changed. Rohit Sharma batted at no 7 while Virat Kohli did not even get a chance to bat. Indian management wanted to give more overs for Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to bat.

While Kishan got a fifty for himself, Gill, Surya, Hardik all failed. Gill will surely continue to play and dropping Hardik is out of question. That leave us with Suryakumar. He made a quick 19 and was looking in good touch before he fell. Don't be surprised if Surya retains his place in the XI for 2nd ODI too. That's because Rohit will at least give two matches to SKY.

Sanju Samson fans were quite upset to see him not make it to the playing 11 despite averaging 66 in ODIs. The playing 11, however, might still remain the same. But it is a big likelihood that Rohit gives benched players a chance in the last match.

As far as West Indies are concerned, expect Keacy Carty and either Oshan Thomas or Alzarri Joseph to play the 2nd match. Carty had slammed a brilliant 87 the last time he played against Sri Lanka. Thomas and Joseph are quicker in pace and may turn out to be partnership-breakers in the middle overs.

Check both probable XIs here

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

India Probable XI: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (C & wk), Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales