Highlights | ENG Vs AUS ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score and Updates: Australia Beat England By 33 Runs
England vs Australia (ENG vs AUS), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Defending champions England knocked out of the tournament.
As the defending champions, they entered the tournament with high expectations, but their journey took a disappointing turn. The venue of their elimination was ironically the same one where they suffered an early defeat in Ahmedabad. Throughout the tournament, their batting had been inconsistent, and despite some improvements, chasing a target of 286 proved too daunting. While Malan and Stokes provided a brief respite with a partnership, they lost wickets in quick succession once again. Rashid, Willey, and Woakes made valiant efforts, but the odds were against them. Adam Zampa shone brightly, contributing with both ball and bat while taking a stunning catch. Australia, with 10 points, surpassed New Zealand in the standings and set their sights on a semifinal spot with matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh remaining. Meanwhile, England, languishing in 10th place, must win their last two matches to secure a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Follow Highlights Score And Updates From Match Number 36 Of ODI World Cup 2023 England vs Australia.
AUS vs ENG Live: Australia Captain Pat Cummins
"It's been great, the boys played brilliantly, we're getting better with each match. We've improved with each game, still not playing the perfect game. It's something we pride ourselves on, we didn't start well, but the boys have put their hands up, ever since the first 2 games. He has been bowling beautifully in the last 3 games (on Zampa), made 29 and took a banger (of a catch). We thought it was a good wicket and would probably break up to his strength. Maxi and Mitchy will be back, they have had a great tournament and for the others to come in and put in a performance was nice. It wasn't too bad tonight (on the dew), sometimes we do see players getting wet as they slide on, but it wasn't that bad today."
AUS vs ENG Live: England Captain Jos Buttler
"Disappointment, we were having the same chat after the match. Improvements today, more with the bat, but we were still well short, no complaints if you lose by 30 runs. A low point as a captain, you stand in this position, you came to India with high hopes and expectations, we haven't done ourselves any justice, everyone knows how much hard work we've put, these losses weigh high on our shoulders. We did well (with the ball), but we could have done better, we let them put up frustrating little partnerships. With the dew around, we backed ourselves and we fell 30 runs short. It was the right shot to play (on his dismissals), the execution wasn't great, I was trying to take it back to them. I haven't played as well as I can, in such a pivotal position, I think I let myself and my team down. Only way to come back is to put in the hard yards at the nets and come back better in the next game."
AUS vs ENG Live: Australia Pacer Mitchell Starc
"Keeps the momentum going. Not the best start but we have progressed nicely. We are going along nicely. They would probably claim a moral victory (smiles). They are the defending champions, we thought they will come aggressively at us. Was generally slow to start with. We didn’t really mention a par score. Zampa took the momentum away. A couple of wickets in the powerplay helped. Zampa has had a helluva a day. Probably didn’t get it right the other night against NZ. Got a proper training session in. Sometimes my take-off into the delivery stride forced me to jump into it. The one to Joe Root swung a little late. I certainly heard it. Marnus heard it but he has a poor strike rate when it comes to reviews, gets it right once in 50 (laughs). I don’t think you can take anyone lightly. There is some nip in Wankhede. We saw India bowling superbly the other night."
AUS vs ENG Live: Adam Zampa After Winning Man of the Match:
"I mean just summing up the conditions was important. We batted really well to get to 286. The ground got really dewy. Attacking the stumps was important. It came out as good as it ever has. Felt really good. Just tried to be really positive and bat out the 50 overs. Was important to rotate the strike. One of those days. Felt satisfying. Hopefully my best is yet to come."
AUS vs ENG Live: England In Big Trouble
Defending champions were eliminated at Ahmedabad as their batting struggles continued. Despite partnerships, the target of 286 proved insurmountable. Adam Zampa's all-round performance lifted Australia to 10 points, overtaking New Zealand. England now faces an uphill battle, needing two wins to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.
AUS vs ENG Live: England Knocked Out
Adil Rashid is dismissed, caught by Josh Inglis off Hazlewood's delivery, resulting in England's exit from #CWC23. He scored 20 runs from 15 balls with 1 boundary and 1 six.
LIVE Score AUS 286 (49.3)
ENG 253 (48.1) CRR: 5.25
Australia won by 33 runs
AUS vs ENG Live: Eng 9 down
Woakes departs, caught by Labuschagne off Stoinis after scoring 32 runs from 33 balls with 4 boundaries and 1 six.
LIVE Score ENG 253/9 (48) CRR: 5.27 REQ: 17
England need 34 runs in 12 balls
AUS vs ENG Live: All Eyes On Chris Woakes
Cummins bowls a mix of slower deliveries, with Woakes hitting a six off a fuller one, and Adil Rashid and Woakes collecting singles in the 46th over of the game.
LIVE Score ENG 243-8
AUS vs ENG Live: Australia 2 Wickets Away
Cummins concedes 2 singles and a dot ball as Adil Rashid and Woakes deal with varying lengths and pace, with Woakes attempting an upper-cut that falls short of the keeper.
LIVE Score ENG 226/8 (45) CRR: 5.02 REQ: 12.2
England need 61 runs in 30 balls
AUS vs ENG Live: Australia On Top
Zampa continues to trouble England by taking a smart catch to dismiss Willey for 15 runs from 14 balls with 3 boundaries, further dampening England's prospects.
LIVE Score ENG 216/8 (43.2) CRR: 4.98 REQ: 10.65
England need 71 runs in 40 balls
AUS vs ENG Live: All Eyes On Woakes
In the 42nd over, Starc concedes 2 leg-byes, 2 runs, a boundary, and a wide as Woakes plays a beautiful drive over cover, and there are some missed shots that contribute to the runs.
LIVE Score ENG 212/7 (43) CRR: 4.93 REQ: 10.71
England need 75 runs in 42 balls
AUS vs ENG Live: Boundary For Willey
Starc concedes 2 runs, a wide, and a boundary as Willey flicks and cuts well, with one delivery staying very low but managing to get his bat down in time.
LIVE Score ENG 198/7 (41) CRR: 4.83 REQ: 9.89
England need 89 runs in 54 balls
AUS vs ENG Live: Another Wicket For Zampa
England's troubles continue as Moeen Ali's aggressive innings concludes when he attempts a slog-sweep but fails to clear the boundary, offering a catch to Warner at deep mid-wicket, resulting in his dismissal for 42 runs from 43 balls with 6 fours.
LIVE Score ENG 186/7 (39.1) CRR: 4.75 REQ: 9.32
England need 101 runs in 65 balls
AUS vs ENG Live: Boundaries For England
Woakes plays a cheeky shot for four on a short delivery outside off, while Cummins bowls a fuller length delivery on the pads for no run and another delivery is defended to the off-side, followed by Moeen Ali getting a single with a swiveling pull to long leg, and then he gets a lucky top-edge four to the keeper's dismay.
LIVE Score ENG 186/6 (39) CRR: 4.77 REQ: 9.18
England need 101 runs in 66 balls
AUS vs ENG Live: England 6 Down
Livingstone departs after scoring just 2 runs, caught by substitute fielder Abbott off Cummins' bowling.
LIVE Score ENG 174/6 (37) CRR: 4.7 REQ: 8.69
England need 113 runs in 78 balls
AUS vs ENG Live: Unlucky Stokes
Zampa dismisses Stokes with a crucial wicket as he attempts a soft sweep, caught by Stoinis at short fine leg, marking a potential match-winning moment for Australia and ending their long-standing challenge with Stokes, who departs for 64 runs from 90 balls, including 2 fours and 3 sixes.
LIVE Score ENG 169/5 (35.3) CRR: 4.76 REQ: 8.14
England need 118 runs in 87 balls
AUS vs ENG Live: Boundaries For Ali
In the 33rd over, Stoinis bowled a mixture of dot balls and conceded a boundary, with Moeen Ali playing a key role in accumulating runs during the over.
LIVE Score ENG 162/4 (34) CRR: 4.76 REQ: 7.81
England need 125 runs
AUS vs ENG Live: Stokes Hits Fifty
Moeen Ali takes a single, while Stokes hits a six with a well-timed pull shot over mid-wicket.
LIVE Score ENG 146/4 (32) CRR: 4.56 REQ: 7.83
England need 141 runs
AUS vs ENG Live: Ben Stokes Near Fifty
Moeen Ali and Stokes manage to score 2 runs in the 28th over, with Warner making a diving effort to save a couple of runs.
LIVE Score ENG 125/4 (29) CRR: 4.31 REQ: 7.71
England need 162 runs
AUS vs ENG Live: All Eyes On Stokes
Stokes hits a boundary, and Moeen Ali gets a fortunate four through an edge off Cummins' bowling in the 26th over.
LIVE Score ENG 116/4 (27) CRR: 4.3 REQ: 7.43
England need 171 runs
AUS vs ENG Live: England 4 Down
Buttler departs, caught by Green off Zampa's delivery, and Zampa celebrates with great enthusiasm.
LIVE Score ENG 106/4 (25.1) CRR: 4.21 REQ: 7.29
England need 181 runs
AUS vs ENG Live: Maiden Over By Cummins
Cummins bowls a series of dot balls to Stokes, maintaining a tight line and length.
LIVE Score ENG 106/3 (25) CRR: 4.24 REQ: 7.24
England need 181 runs
AUS vs ENG Live: England 3 Down
Malan departs with a careless shot, attempting a heave on a length delivery outside off, only to top-edge it for a simple catch at deep backward square leg, giving Cummins a wicket. Malan scored 50 runs from 64 balls, including 4 fours and 1 six.
LIVE Score ENG 103/3 (22.3) CRR: 4.58 REQ: 6.69
England need 184 runs
AUS vs ENG Live: Malan Near Fifty
In this over by Stoinis, the batsmen managed to score 10 runs, with Malan hitting two fours and a single, facing a mix of short and full deliveries, while Stokes added a single to the total with a flick to deep square leg.
LIVE Score ENG 101/2 (22) CRR: 4.59 REQ: 6.64
England need 186 runs
AUS vs ENG Live: England Back On Track
In this over by Head, the batsmen managed to score 2 runs through singles, with a close call for Stokes, and faced some quicker, flat, and drifting deliveries, but no boundaries were scored.
LIVE Score ENG 82/2 (20) CRR: 4.1 REQ: 6.83
England need 205 runs
AUS vs ENG Live: Spin From Both Ends
In this over by Head, the batsmen managed to score 4 runs through singles and a drive to long-off, facing a mix of full, slower, and good length deliveries.
LIVE Score ENG 76/2 (18.1) CRR: 4.18 REQ: 6.63
England need 211 runs
AUS vs ENG Live: Starc Keeps It Tight
In this over by Starc, the batsmen managed to score 4 runs in a combination of singles and a couple, despite some good length and short deliveries.
LIVE Score ENG 62/2 (16) CRR: 3.88 REQ: 6.62
England need 225 runs
AUS vs ENG Live: Tight Over By Zampa
Zampa delivers a mix of deliveries to Malan and Stokes, with Malan managing to get a single through a slower googly, and a well-flighted ball beats Malan, while Stokes flicks a full delivery for a single.
LIVE Score ENG 53/2 (14) CRR: 3.79 REQ: 6.5
England need 234 runs
AUS vs ENG Live: Zampa Into The Attack
Zampa bowls to Stokes and Malan, with Stokes attempting a reverse-sweep, missing a short delivery down leg, and Malan steering one outside off for a single.
LIVE Score ENG 45/2 (12) CRR: 3.75 REQ: 6.37
England need 242 runs
AUS vs ENG Live: Beautiful Six By Malan
Malan's premeditated move pays off as he elegantly steps across outside off to connect with a length delivery and sends it soaring over deep square leg for a six.
LIVE Score ENG 38/2 (10) CRR: 3.8 REQ: 6.23
AUS vs ENG Live: Boundary For Malan
Malan capitalizes on width to hit a four through square drive, followed by a series of defensive plays and a wide delivery from Starc.
LIVE Score ENG 29/2 (8) CRR: 3.62 REQ: 6.14
England need 258 runs
AUS vs ENG Live: Maiden Over For Hazlewood
Hazlewood delivers a tight maiden over to Stokes, who defends well and leaves balls outside off.
LIVE Score ENG 20/2 (6) CRR: 3.33 REQ: 6.07
England need 267 runs
AUS vs ENG Live: England 2 Down
No one was interested in taking the review but Labuschange wanted it badly and it was out. Joe Root departs, thanks to a spot on review by Pat Cummins. Starc gets his second wicket.
LIVE Score ENG 19/2 (4.3) CRR: 4.22 REQ: 5.89
England need 268 runs
AUS vs ENG Live: Stoinis Drops Root
Starc bowls to Root and Malan, with Root getting a single and Malan making a run after a fielder's effort, while Stoinis drops a catch attempting to dismiss Root.
LIVE Score ENG 19/1 (4) CRR: 4.75 REQ: 5.83
England need 268 runs
AUS vs ENG Live: Hazlewood Keep Things Tight
Hazlewood bowls a series of deliveries with varying lengths and lines, resulting in no runs scored.
LIVE Score ENG 11/1 (2) CRR: 5.5 REQ: 5.75
England need 276 runs
AUS vs ENG Live: Worst Start For England
Starc delivers to Bairstow, and he's caught by Josh Inglis! England gets off to a nightmare start as Bairstow departs. It was an unimpressive delivery down the leg side, and Bairstow managed to glance it with a slight edge. Josh Inglis makes a diving catch to his left, displaying excellent fielding skills. Starc offers a wry smile, knowing it wasn't a delivery to brag about. Bairstow's unfortunate run of form persists. Bairstow is dismissed for a duck, caught by Josh Inglis off Starc after facing just one ball.
LIVE Score ENG 0/1 (0.1) REQ: 5.76
England need 287 runs
AUS vs ENG Live: Australia All Out
Australia's innings concludes at 286 runs as Woakes takes the wicket of Starc, resulting in Australia not batting their full quota of overs in a start-stop affair.
LIVE Score AUS 286 (49.3) CRR: 5.78
Innings Break
AUS vs ENG Live: Australia 9 Down
England finds some relief as Woakes dismisses Zampa, who scored 29 runs, ending the entertaining partnership.
LIVE Score AUS 285/9 (49.1) CRR: 5.8
England opt to bowl
AUS vs ENG Live: Can Australia Finish On High?
Mark Wood delivers a variety of deliveries, with Zampa contributing vital runs by smashing a four through a drilled shot and a fortunate edge that flew over the keeper, while Starc fails to connect with a fierce attempt.
LIVE Score AUS 268/8 (47) CRR: 5.7
England opt to bowl
AUS vs ENG Live: Australia 8 Down
Mark Wood dismisses Cummins with a short delivery, catching him off guard and leading to an easy catch by Malan at mid-wicket, stifling the run-scoring.
LIVE Score AUS 251/8 (45.1) CRR: 5.56
England opt to bowl
AUS vs ENG Live: Stoinis Gone!
Stoinis is caught by Bairstow at deep mid off Livingstone's delivery, scoring 35 runs off 32 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes.
LIVE Score AUS 243/7 (44) CRR: 5.52
England opt to bowl
AUS vs ENG Live: Beautiful Spell By Adil Rashid
Adil Rashid delivers a series of tossed up and flatter deliveries to Cummins and Stoinis, resulting in singles, defensive plays, and a near inside edge.
LIVE Score AUS: 231-6 (43)
AUS vs ENG Live: Green Departs
Green is dismissed, bowled by Willey as he attempts a slog sweep and misses the fuller delivery aimed at the stumps, ending his innings of 47 runs from 52 balls with 5 boundaries. England secures another crucial wicket.
LIVE Score AUS 223/6 (40.4) CRR: 5.48
England opt to bowl
AUS vs ENG Live: Green looking in good touch
Stoinis takes a risky single and then collects a couple of runs, while Green plays a confident shot for a boundary as they face deliveries from Woakes.
LIVE Score AUS 212/5 (39) CRR: 5.44
England opt to bowl
AUS vs ENG Live: Boundary For Stoinis
Stoinis plays a beautiful shot for a four, while Green faces some challenging deliveries from Mark Wood in the middle overs of the cricket match. Shubham comments on Australia's middle-order batting.
LIVE Score AUS 202/5 (37) CRR: 5.46
England opt to bowl
AUS vs ENG Live: Boundary For Green
Green plays a well-executed shot to send a fuller delivery outside off wide of third man for a boundary, displaying good timing and placement.
LIVE Score AUS 190/5 (35) CRR: 5.43
England opt to bowl
AUS vs ENG Live: Labuschagne Out
Labuschagne is dismissed leg before wicket (LBW) by Mark Wood, a significant wicket, as the delivery cut back in and Labuschagne, who was in good form, failed to defend it properly, departing after scoring 71 runs with 7 boundaries.
LIVE Score AUS 178/5 (33) CRR: 5.39
England opt to bowl
AUS vs ENG Live: Green Take On Wood
Green scores a boundary with a powerful shot past point, followed by a fortunate moment as he loses control of the bat, and another four with a well-timed stroke, during Mark Wood's over in the 30th.
LIVE Score AUS 166/4 (32) CRR: 5.19
England opt to bowl
AUS vs ENG Live: Adil Rashid Keep Things Tight
Labuschagne takes a single and plays several dot balls, including a defensive shot and a whip to the bowler, during Adil Rashid's over in the 29th.
LIVE Score AUS 153/4 (30) CRR: 5.1
England opt to bowl
AUS vs ENG Live: Labuschagne On Top
Labuschagne scores a boundary with a chopped shot, followed by a couple of runs, a dot ball, a single, and another dot during Adil Rashid's over in the 27th.
LIVE Score AUS 146/4 (28) CRR: 5.21
England opt to bowl
AUS vs ENG Live: Fifty For Labuschagne
Moeen Ali delivers a mix of dot balls and singles, with Labuschagne managing a fortunate boundary off an edge during his over in the 25th.
LIVE Score AUS 129/4 (26) CRR: 4.96
England opt to bowl
AUS vs ENG Live: Australia 4 Down
Josh Inglis falls to a reckless reverse sweep, caught by Moeen Ali at short third man, causing trouble for his team during a 3rd wicket partnership, as Adil Rashid claims his second wicket.
LIVE Score AUS 119/4 (24) CRR: 4.96
England opt to bowl
Steve Smith departs, he is caught by Moeen Ali bowled by Adil Rashid. Australia are 3 down with England really getting a grip on this contest now.
LIVE AUS vs ENG WC 2023: 100 up for Australia
100 runs up on the board for Australia for the loss of two wickets. England have done pretty good so far but Australia have two batters settled in the middle.
LIVE AUS vs ENG WC 2023: Australia rebuild
Australia rebuild with a steady partnership between Steve Smitha and Marnus Labuschagne. England searching for wickets in the middle.
AUS vs ENG Live: Livingstone Into The Attack
Livingstone bowled to Smith and Labuschagne, with both batsmen taking singles, and Labuschagne managing to get a couple of runs by playing a shot behind square on the off-side.
LIVE Score AUS 76/2 (16) CRR: 4.75
England opt to bowl
AUS vs ENG Live: Mark Wood Keeps Things Tight
Mark Wood bowled to Smith and Labuschagne, with Smith managing to take a single off the first and last balls, while Labuschagne took a single as well, and Labuschagne handled a bouncer with caution.
LIVE Score AUS 64/2 (14) CRR: 4.57
England opt to bowl
AUS vs ENG Live: Boundary For Labuschagne
Smith and Labuschagne managed to score a total of 6 runs, with Labuschagne playing a couple of dot balls before taking a single, while Smith faced a few deliveries and took a single off the last ball.
LIVE Score AUS 58/2 (12) CRR: 4.83
England opt to bowl
AUS vs ENG Live: Woakes Bowling Beautiful Lines
Woakes bowled to Labuschagne and Smith, with Labuschagne defending most deliveries and Smith managing to take a single off a length ball.
LIVE Score AUS 48/2 (10.1) CRR: 4.72
England opt to bowl
ENG vs AUS LIVE: Smith, Labuschagne Rebuild Innings
Smith and Labuschagne continue to do well with the bat. They are going slow but what Aussies need is some sort of stability. England bowlers operating well here.
England vs Australia LIVE Updates: Labuschagne comes in
Labuschagne can play his natural game now as the situation demands both him and Smith to bat well and bat long. Australia need a steady partnership after losing both the flashy openers. England currently enjoying the rare domination in this World Cup.
LIVE ENG vs AUS: Warner Also Departs
That's two wickets down for Australia inside the powerplay as England bowlers dominate. Woakes sends back the Australian opener for just 15. Willey with the catch. Marnus Labuschagne, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
LIVE England vs Australia: Warner Survives DRS Scare
Huge appeal for LBW by Englandbut umpire Erasmus rules it not out. England go upstairs but it stays not out as it is umpire's call on ball hitting the stumps. Warner scores a boundary off the last ball.
ENG vs AUS LIVE: Smith joins Warner
Steve Smith joins David Warner in the middle. Smith is back at his favourite No 3 spot in absence of Mitchell Marsh. England bowling really well here and with early wicket has put a spring in their feets.
Australia Vs England LIVE Updates: Travis Head Departs
That's the end of Travis Head. The dangerous Travis Head. Chris Woakes finds the outside edge and Root does the rest in slips. Steve Smith comes in next as Australia lose their first wicket.
AUS vs NZ LIVE Score: Time for match
England players come out and spread out in the field quickly. Travis Head and David Warner come out to open the innings for Aussies. Here we go!
England Vs Australia LIVE: National Anthems
Time for the national anthems after which the first ball of this big match will be bowled. Watch this space for all latest updates.
ENG vs AUS LIVE: Check Playing 11s
England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
England Vs Australia CWC 2023 LIVE Score: Toss News
Jos Buttler wins toss and England opt to bowl first. Playing 11s coming up soon.
Australia vs New Zealand LIVE: How will the pitch play?
The surfaceat Narendra Modi stadium is a good one, giving help to both the batters as well as bowlers. There is spin and bounce on the track. Watch out for the bowler with the new ball.
LIVE AUS vs ENG WC 2023: Toss coming up
We are just moments away from toss time and both captains Jos Buttler, Pat Cummins will be coming out to flip the coin shortly.
LIVE Updates ENG vs AUS: Probable XIs
England Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
New Zealand Probable XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
ENG vs AUS LIVE: What Is The Toss Time?
The big match of World Cup 2023 between England and Australia will take place at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad and the captains will be out for the toss at 1.30 pm IST.
England Vs Australia LIVE Updates: How AUS can beat ENG?
Australia, known for frequent lineup changes, is altering its batting order with Steve Smith returning to No. 3 and Marnus Labuschagne to No. 4. Green and Stoinis need to step up in Maxwell's absence. The team aims for an aggressive start with Warner and Head, while they rely on Mitchell Starc to bounce back after an off day in Dharamsala.
Australia Vs England LIVE: Cummins On Banter With Aussies
"There's always banter before any game (between Australia and England). So, I think you're immune to it. You know that cricket speaks for itself. Everything else is just preamble and noise to a game that everyone's really excited about," Cummins said.
World Cup LIVE Update: Pandya To Miss Remaining Of World Cup
In what is a big blow to Team India, ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the tournament due to ankle injury. A replacement has been named.
Australia vs England Live Updates: Check Both The Squads
England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse
Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott
England Vs Australia LIVE: Check Dream11 Prediction
This is a big match. Some of the stars in world cricket will be in action today as England taken on Australia. If you have not yet made the fantasy team for this match, can take our suggestions.
LIVE AUS vs ENG: No Maxwell and Marsh For Australia
Two big blows for Australia ahead of the England clash in World Cup. They will be missing all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh who are ruled out due to different reasons. This affects the balance of the side. Maxwell is facing concussion issues after falling off the golf cart while Marsh has left India for home due to personal reasons.
AUS vs ENG: What happens if Australia, New Zealand win?
If New Zealand and Australia wins today: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and England will be eliminated from the 2023 World Cup.
ENG vs AUS: Ben Stokes Admits England Have Been Poor
We have been crap, said Stokes explaining the reason behind England's abysmal show in the ODI World Cup 2023 so far in the pre-match press conference. England will be hoping for a better show against their old rivals Australia today.
LIVE Updates England Vs Australia: Probable Playing 11s
ENG Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
AUS Probable XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
LIVE ENG vs AUS WC 2023: Predicted 11s
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
LIVE England vs Australia World Cup 2023
Hello and welcome to the England vs Australia clash which is the match no 36 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Follow our feed for all the key updates from the game.