Highlights | ENG Vs AUS ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score and Updates: Australia Beat England By 33 Runs

As the defending champions, they entered the tournament with high expectations, but their journey took a disappointing turn. The venue of their elimination was ironically the same one where they suffered an early defeat in Ahmedabad. Throughout the tournament, their batting had been inconsistent, and despite some improvements, chasing a target of 286 proved too daunting. While Malan and Stokes provided a brief respite with a partnership, they lost wickets in quick succession once again. Rashid, Willey, and Woakes made valiant efforts, but the odds were against them. Adam Zampa shone brightly, contributing with both ball and bat while taking a stunning catch. Australia, with 10 points, surpassed New Zealand in the standings and set their sights on a semifinal spot with matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh remaining. Meanwhile, England, languishing in 10th place, must win their last two matches to secure a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

