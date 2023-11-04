BREAKING: Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of Cricket World Cup 2023 Due To Ankle Injury, Prasidh Krishna Named Replacement

Team India have received a big blow ahead of South Africa match as Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the Cricket World Cup due to the ankle injury he sustained in the match vs Bangladesh. He has beeen replaced by Prasidh Krishna.

This is a huge blow to India as Pandya provided a much-needed balance to the playing XI. Earlier, it was reported that the injury was supposed to take time and Pandya would be fit by the last league match vs Netherlands on November 12. However, International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that Pandya has now been ruled out of the World Cup.

"His (Pandya) place in India's squad will be taken by Prasidh Krishna, with the inexperienced fast bowler parachuted into the playing group after being approved by the tournament's Event Technical Committee on Saturday," read a release by ICC.

Pacer Krishna has played in 19 white ball games for India and was last seen playing the bilateral series vs Australia in September.

Pandya sustained the injury while saving a straight drive off his bowling during the Bangladesh match. He looked in discomfort straightaway and since then has missed out on three matches, vs New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka. Mohammed Shami, who replaced Pandya in the side as the pacer, has had a good run in these games. Shami has picked 14 wickets in 3 games. But Pandya's absence means India will have to stick to this combination going forward. It also means India will have to play with just five pure bowlers and accomodating a spinner will mean sacrificing a pacer.

Krishna will be available for selection in the World Cup clash vs South Africa after ICC's Event Technical Committee approved the replacement. India are currently the top side in the points table with 7 wins in 7 matches and face South Africa who are second in the standings at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The good thing for India is that they have qualified for the World Cup semis already. They need to play potentially two crucial knock out matches without Pandya and they will hope they win both to lift an ICC trophy after a gap of 10 years and the World Cup after a 12-year wait. India had crushed Sri Lanka by a massive margin of 302 runs to qualify for the semi-finals. However, India needs to beat South Africa to guarantee a place at the top. Finising at top means, India will play the fourth-placed team in the table in the semis.