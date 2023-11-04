ENG Vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s England Vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 36 in Ahmedabad, 2PM IST, November 4

Australia meet ther oldest rivals in cricket today at the biggest cricket stadium in the world in Ahmedabad. Both the teams have had contrasting tournaments so far. Australia got off to a shaky start, losing two in two. But they picked up their game from thereon and have been unbeaten in four matches. They look all set to qualify for the semi-finals. But in the last couple of days, Australians received two big blows as two of their key players got ruled out due to different reasons. Glenn Maxwell fell from the gold cart and concussion has ruled him out of the England match. Mitchell Marsh, the able No 3, has left for home due to personal reasons and there is no surety if he will return.

The balance of the side goes off, especially due to Maxwell's unavailability as he bowls some overs of off-spin and picked wickets as well in the middle overs. Marsh was batting well in World Cup and Australia need a strong No 3 now. With Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne yet to find great form with the bat, these two further weaken the middle order.

England have more worries than Australia as they have not clicked together as a side. David Willey announced retirement from all forms of international cricket bringing the central contract issue back into the discussion. Many feel that England players were affected by the central contract getting announced midway through the campaign. Whatever the reason maybe, the truth is that England find themselves at the bottom of the table and fear losing out a berth in the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan as only top 8 teams including hosts Pakistan can make it to the tournament.

All eyes will be on Ben Stokes, who said that England have been crap in the tournament and they need to raise their game to ensure they don't get knocked out by Australia, their old foes on the cricket field. That will be a huge blow for the defending champions.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 World Cup 2023

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler

Batter: Joe Root, Steve Smith, David Warner, Harry Brook, Travis Head

All-rounder: Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis

Bowler: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Captain: Steve Smith

Vice-captain: Joe Root

AUS vs ENG World Cup 2023 Predicted Playing 11

Australia Predicted Playing 11 vs England: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England Predicted Playing 11 vs Australia: Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

England Vs Australia: Squads

England Squad For World Cup 2023: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse

Australia Squad For World Cup 2023: Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Marsh