LIVE Updates | Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, BBL T20 Live Cricket Score: Peter Siddle vs Chris Green

Tuesday's ninth game of the BBL 2022/23 pits Adelaide Strikers against Sydney Thunder. The Adelaide Strikers are in excellent shape after sweeping the Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers. Sydney Thunder, on the other side, has lost their previous two games consecutively. In their previous match, Adelaide Strikers bamboozled Sydney Thunder for a record-low score of 15 runs and snatched a victory by a large margin of 124 runs. Henry Thornton and Wes Agar gave the Thunder batsmen no chance, and they combined for 9 wickets to end the game in just 5.5 overs. In both games, Chris Lynn batted exceptionally effectively, scoring 77 runs. In his most recent game, the consistently reliable Matthew Short struggled and only managed to score 9 runs. With his incredible raw pace, Henry Thornton has taken 9 wickets in the last two games. They hold the first spot in the rankings with 4 points after two victories.

Week 2__ has HEAPS going for it, including a @lynny50 homecoming in Brisbane not to be missed! _ #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/Q1bwLlndR4 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 19, 2022

Sydney Thunder needs to overcome the humiliating defeat over Adelaide Strikers in their previous meeting. They got the right start with one wicket win over Melbourne Stars and lost their next 2 matches against Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades by 124 runs and 4 wickets respectively. They were on the course of victory against the Renegades however Aaron Finch had different plans and took the away from them with an unbeaten 70*runs. At present they are in 6th in the standings with 2 points.

Match Details

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder

Big Bash League 9th Match

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

1:45 PM

Live Streaming Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder

Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV app.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers

Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c)

Sydney Thunder

Matthew Gilkes (wk), Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Oliver Davies, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Brendan Doggett

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers

AJ Hose, Thomas Kelly, CA Lynn, J Weatherald, Colin de Grandhomme, MW Short, HJ Nielsen, WA Agar, Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton, PM Siddle(C), CJ Boyce, AT Carey, Harry Conway, Ryan Gibson, TM Head, HJ Hunt, BAD Manenti, Jordan Buckingham

Sydney Thunder

Oliver Davies, AD Hales, AI Ross, RR Rossouw, DR Sams, Ben Cutting, M Gilkes, Brendan Doggett, Chris Green(C), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gurinder Sandhu, BJ Holt, N McAndrew, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner, DJ Willey, SM Whiteman, Usman Qadir, Blake Nikitaras, Toby Gray