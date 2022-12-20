Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League 2022-23 Match No. 9 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch STR vs THU BBL 2022-23 match online and on TV?

Table-toppers Adelaide Strikers will host Sydney Thunder in Match No. 9 of the Big Bash League 2022-23 on Tuesday (December 20) at the Adelaide Oval. The Strikers are in pole position in the BBL-12 Points Table with two wins out of two so far. The Thunder stumbled to a record low score of just 15 runs in their last game against the Strikers to lose by a massive 124-run margin.

The Thunder have won just a single match so far out of three and are placed in the fifth position in the points table. They have lost their last two matches after winning the opening game of the season and will be look to bounce back to winning ways. They have lost the services of skipper Jason Sangha, who sustained an injury in the previous match against Melbourne Renegades.

The Strikers v Thunder re-match is at @TheAdelaideOval

tonight and this is one you do not want to miss! _



Gates open at 5:15pm. Get your tickets: https://t.co/7fYuPOIGSu#BBL12 #StrikeShow pic.twitter.com/94uiZR1Owk — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) December 19, 2022

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Thunder (THU):

When will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) start?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) will be played on December 20, Tuesday.

Where will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) be played?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) will be hosted at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

What time will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) begin?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) will begin at 1:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) match?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) match?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) Predicted 11

Adelaide Strikers: Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Colin de Grandhomme, Matthew Short, Harry Nielsen, Wes Agar, Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (C)

Sydney Thunder: Oliver Davies, Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Matthew Gilkes, Brendan Doggett, Chris Green (C), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gurinder Sandhu

Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) Dream 11

Wicketkeeper: Harry Nielsen

Batters: Chris Lynn, Oliver Davier, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Matthew Short, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Henry Thornton, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gurinder Sandhu

Captain: Matthew Short

Vice-Captain: Chris Lynn