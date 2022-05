15 May 2022, 19:02 PM GT win This is some win by Hardik Pandya's Titans as the thrash CSK by 7 wickets to guarantee a spot in Qualifier 1. They will certainly be in top 2 now with 20 points and with 1 more game left.

15 May 2022, 18:38 PM OUT! Hardik Pandya dismissed by Matheesha Pathirana. Pandya wanted to go big but has been held by Shuvam Dube in the deep. Fifty for Saha, what a form he is in. GT 102/3 (13.4) Gujarat Titans need 32 runs in 38 balls

15 May 2022, 18:05 PM GT cruising in chase Wade walks back but Gujarat Titans on course to a win. Moeen Ali dismisses Wade for 20. Saha nearing a fine fifty. GT 90/2 (11.2) Gujarat Titans need 44 runs in 52 balls

15 May 2022, 17:49 PM Fifty up for Titans What a start for Gujarat in chase as Saha continues his good run at the top order and Gill playing the perfect anchor. The Gujarat Titans go past 50 without any damage done. They are looking to finish this quickly. GT 57/0 (6.4) Gujarat Titans need 77 runs in 80 balls

15 May 2022, 17:47 PM GT off to a good start in chase Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha are off to a brilliant start in the chase of 134. Gill will play the role of anchor and Saha has launched an attack into the CSK bowlers. GT 24/0 (2.4) Gujarat Titans need 110 runs

15 May 2022, 17:05 PM CSK restricted to 133/5 This is a poor show with the bat by CSK. Despite Ruturaj's fifty, CSK manages this small target. More than 40 dot balls and that may hurt them in the end. Gaikwad's slowest fifty as well. CSK would like bowlers to deliver but GT on top at the moment.

15 May 2022, 17:01 PM MS Dhoni walks in Three overs to go and CSK are struggling to get to even 150. They require a big knock from the big man Dhoni. How much can CSK post on the board from here? CSK 116/4 (17)

15 May 2022, 16:22 PM FIFTY for Ruturaj This is a fine fifty from Ruturaj Gaikwad. Not a easy pitch to bat on against a quality bowling lineup and he delivers a fifty in 44 balls. Slow by his standards but that was the need of the hour as he held one innings together. CSK go past 100 as well. CSK 101/2 (14.3)

15 May 2022, 16:17 PM OUT! Sai Kishore strikes and dismisses Moeen Ali for 21. CSK lose their second wicket. Rashid Khan takes a safe catch inside the boundary. CSK 69/2 (8.5)

15 May 2022, 15:44 PM Moeen, Ruturaj steady CSK! The end of powerplay and CSK are in a better position. 17 off the 6th over bowled by Rashid Khan as Moeen tried some big shots and they all came off. CSK 47/1 (6)

15 May 2022, 15:16 PM OUT! Mohammed Shami delivers in his second over, the first ball shapes away from Conway, takes the outside edge with it and Saha does the rest behind the stumps. GT strike early and CSK lose their first wicket. CSK 8/1 (2.2)

15 May 2022, 15:02 PM Teams: Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

15 May 2022, 14:47 PM Toss News! MS Dhoni has won the toss and CSK have opted to bat first.

15 May 2022, 14:31 PM CSK vs GT Dream 11 Prediction Keeper – Wriddhiman Saha Batsmen – Devon Conway (C), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, David Miller All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali Bowlers – Rashid-Khan (VC), Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo