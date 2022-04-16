हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

DC vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Score and Updates: Rishabh Pant's Delhi take on Faf du Plessis' Bangalore

Seeing the loss in their previous game as a blip, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have to be at their best to beat a formidable Delhi Capitals (DC) unit in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Tuesday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 16, 2022 - 17:22
Comments |
Source: Twitter

Seeing the loss in their previous game as a blip, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will have to be at their best to beat a formidable Delhi Capitals (DC) unit in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Tuesday.

While RCB will have to shrug off their 69-runs thrashing at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in their last game and start afresh, Delhi's confidence would be boosted by their thrilling 'Super Over' win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday night.

Up against Delhi Capitals, RCB will need to address their middle-order woes, to return to winning ways, in what could be touted as a battle of equals.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Mitchell Marsh, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Sherfane Rutherford, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Aneeshwar Gautam

With PTI inputs

16 April 2022, 17:20 PM

Fantasy 11 prediction DC vs RCB!

Still wondering what to expect in terms of your fantasy 11 teams?

Head over to this article to pick the best XI in order to get more points in your fantasy apps. 

Must Watch

PT3M4S

Khargaon Violence: Relief to people, 2 hours relaxation in curfew