Their winning streak halted by the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope Harshal Patel returns to the playing XI and contribute in bringing their campaign back on track when they face Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2022 match in Mumbai on Saturday (April 16). RCB were flying high with three successive wins before Chennai Super Kings outwitted them by 23 runs in their last outing.

It was absence of Harshal which hurt the team as skipper Faf du Plessis looked out of options to control the rampaging duo of Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa, who took the bowlers to the cleaners as CSK posted a huge total on board. Known for his variations and death bowling skills, Harshal is a vital cog in RCB’s wheels and Du Plessis had admitted that the team missed his services after he left the bio-bubble on Sunday following the death of his cousin.

Among others, pace duo of Mohammad Siraj and Akash Deep has been taken for runs, while Wanindu Hasaranga claimed two wickets but he bled 35 in three overs in the last match. Former skipper Virat Kohli has blown hot and cold with two 40 plus scores but lacked consistency.

The Capitals, on the other hand, are heading into the match after a massive 44-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. With two back-to-back fifties, opener Prithvi Shaw has been in sensational form, while seasoned Australian opener David Warner has provided the team solidity at the top as he provided the fireworks to set DC’s massive win over KKR.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match No. 27

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 16th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

DC vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Lalit Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood

Captain: Rishabh Pant

Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

DC vs RCB Probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep/Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood