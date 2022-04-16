हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s DC vs RCB IPL Match No. 27 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST April 16

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Match No. 27 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DC vs RCB, Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s DC vs RCB IPL Match No. 27 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST April 16
Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will face Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match No. 27 of IPL 2022. (Source: Twitter)

Their winning streak halted by the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope Harshal Patel returns to the playing XI and contribute in bringing their campaign back on track when they face Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2022 match in Mumbai on Saturday (April 16). RCB were flying high with three successive wins before Chennai Super Kings outwitted them by 23 runs in their last outing.

It was absence of Harshal which hurt the team as skipper Faf du Plessis looked out of options to control the rampaging duo of Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa, who took the bowlers to the cleaners as CSK posted a huge total on board. Known for his variations and death bowling skills, Harshal is a vital cog in RCB’s wheels and Du Plessis had admitted that the team missed his services after he left the bio-bubble on Sunday following the death of his cousin.

Among others, pace duo of Mohammad Siraj and Akash Deep has been taken for runs, while Wanindu Hasaranga claimed two wickets but he bled 35 in three overs in the last match. Former skipper Virat Kohli has blown hot and cold with two 40 plus scores but lacked consistency.

The Capitals, on the other hand, are heading into the match after a massive 44-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. With two back-to-back fifties, opener Prithvi Shaw has been in sensational form, while seasoned Australian opener David Warner has provided the team solidity at the top as he provided the fireworks to set DC’s massive win over KKR.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match No. 27

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 16th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

DC vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Lalit Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood

Captain: Rishabh Pant

Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

DC vs RCB Probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep/Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Royal Challengers BangaloreDelhi CapitalsDC vs RCB Dream11Dream11Fantasy Cricket TipsRishabh PantFaf du PlessisVirat Kohli
Next
Story

MI vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s MI vs LSG IPL Match No. 26 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM IST April 16

Must Watch

PT1M51S

People are going to Punjab due to the increase in the prices of Petrol-Diesel