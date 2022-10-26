England vs Ireland, Highlights and Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022: Big UPSET as Ireland beat England on DLS method
ENG vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1 Match LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE action from the clash between Jos Buttler's England and Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland (World Cup 2022 match no. 20)
Jos Buttler's England will take on Ireland in Group 1 Super 12 clash today at MCG. The English team is in good form at the moment. They started off their tournament with a thumping win over Afghanistan. They play Ireland today, who are one of their fiercest rivals, despite there not being many matches played between the two sides in the format. Buttler is no mood to take them lightly. Ireland have caused an upset vs England already, although in a ODI World Cup. Yet they cannot take this emerging team lightly. "Anytime you take things for granted or you don't respect the opposition is when you can get hurt. I think in T20 cricket especially, there's the one format where it's as level a playing field as any," Buttler said ahead of the game.
Ireland were on a high after the thumping win over West Indies to qualify for the Super 12 of T20 World Cup 2022, but have been brought back to the ground after a nine-wicket loss to Sri Lanka.
Melbourne plays host to two crucial Group 1 games
Who's taking home the points today?#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1BV06zh7CY — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 26, 2022
Their promising batting line-up offers plenty of hope, but to beat England, Ireland will need the bowling to step up big time. At the MCG, with the big boundary dimensions, restricting England's big hitters will be the priority.
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Jos Buttler agrees in the post match presentation ceremony that Rngland were outplayed in all departments today. Balbirnie feels it is their chance to make a turnaround now.
This is a famous win for Ireland, their 2nd over England in a World Cup. The first came in 2011 in ODI World Cup in Bengaluru. Second here in Melbourne.
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
That's it! Heartbreak for England as Ireland beat them via DLS. England were behind by 5 runs on DLS at 14.3 into the chase. The cut off time was reached as rain became heavy. Ireland have won their first match of the Super 12 stage. They have made a massive upset while creating history at the same time.
IRE 157 (19.2)
ENG 105/5 (14.3)
Ireland won by 5 runs (DLS method - due to rain)
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
It is pouring down at MCG and rain has stopped play again. Ireland in front here as England 5 runs behind on DLS method. They were supposed to be on 110/5. They are on 105/5. We don't know the cut off time but there would not bee too much waiting as second match to start as well at the same ground.
ENG 105/5 (14.3)
Rain stops play - England need 53 runs in 33 balls
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Harry Brook and Dawid Malan helping England recover from the poor start. England lost three quick wckets and need solid recovery here. There is more batting to come. But England need to build on a stand here.
ENG 63/3 (10)
England need 95 runs in 60 balls
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
OUT! Fionn Hand strikes. What a ball to Ben Stokes. Swings in late and breaches the defence of Stokes. Hit the middle stumps and the sound of timber! What a celebration from the Irish bowler. England in big trouble here.
ENG 29/3 (5.1)
England need 129 runs in 89 balls
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Good start from Ireland, Jos Buttler departs for a duck. Joshua Little gets him. This is a big blow for England in the chase. Hales dropped at point. Big miss that. But Hales goes for 7 soon. Little doing big things.
ENG 14/1 (2.3)
England need 144 runs
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Ireland bowled out for 157. Things fell apart since Balbirne departed. Curran, Livingstone and Stokes run through the middle order and the tail. England need 158 to win their second match of the tournament.
IRE 157 (19.2)
Innings Break
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Ireland lose wickets in a cluster as they struggle in the death overs. Mark Adair gone too. Tried to hit the big shot but he has perished in the process. Gareth Delany still there.
IRE 149/7 (17.5)
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Wicket! That's the end of a fine knock from Balbirne, he departs after making 62 off 47 balls. His knock included 5 fours and 2 sixes respectively. Livingstone picks back to back wickets, dismisses Balbirnie and Dockrell back to back balls.
IRE 132/5 (15.4)
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
FIFTY for Andrew Balbirnie, the Irish captain. Comes off 40 balls and what a match it is turning out to be. If Ireland do win this, this knock will remembered. Must be remembered. Tector has walked back as well. Curtis Campher, right handed bat, has come to the crease.
IRE 117/3 (14.1)
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Ireland still on top. This is very good batting by the Irish team. They are dominating the proceedings. England bowlers struggling to pick wickets. Ireland should eye nothing less than 180 to make a match out of it. 100 up for Ireland in the 12th over.
IRE 100/1 (11.2)
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Ticker and Balbirnie are going at a good rate currently. They have taken control of the situation in the middle, putting England bowlers under some pressure. Ireland on top right now and making a good match out of this.
IRE 67/1 (7.4)
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Ireland have taken the pace challenge well here. They have dealth with it in a better way. Sam Curran, the 5 wicket-haul bowler comes into the attack. Fifty up for Ireland as Tucker and Balbirnie go well.
IRE 50/1 (5.2)
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
OUT! Wood strikes, bounce and pace, Stirling blindly upper cuts, and the outside edge flies to the third man. He is gone for 14 off 8 balls. Ireland lose their first wicket. Fiery spell from Wood so far as he hits over 140ks consistently. Lorcan Tucker, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
IRE 22/1 (2.5)
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Rain subsides again and the players are back on the field. Mark Wood steaming in to Stirling. An outside edge off the bat flies to third man. This is an intense battle, bat vs pace.
IRE 21/0 (2.2)
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Rain continues to halt play in ENG vs IRE clash!
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Ireland openers Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie showing intent from the word go. Ben Stokes bowled the first over. Chris Woakes extracting a lot of bounce with pace. Stirling in his typical way, looking to clear the front leg and hit square on the off side.
Oh wait, the groundsmen are back on field as it begins to rain again. Another halt just after 9 balls.
IRE 11/0 (1.3)
Rain stops play
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Rain continues to play spoilsport!
The rain stopped for a while and the umpires came out to check the field but then it began to drizzle again. The players though stand right outside the ropes. Hoping for a quick start. Watch this space for all latest updates.
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Looks like a delayed start at MCG. The teams sung their national anthems and have disappeared into sheds as it continues to rain mildly. The start of the match has been delayed. Further updates will up soon as soon as the rain subsides.
Watch this space for all latest updates.
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
The two teams are now coming out for the national anthems. Ball number 1 is not too far. Stay tuned to our live coverage here.
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Captain's quotes at the toss:
Andy Balbirnie: We would have wanted to chase as well with the rain around. The message has been clear, we back our plans and try to create some special memories for our fans. (On 2011 win) There are two guys in our group who were part of the U19 World Cup that same year, so there's always hope that we can replicate something similar. One change for us - Fionn Hand comes in for Simi Singh.
Jos Buttler: We're going to bowl first. A bit unsure about the weather so we are going to bowl first. Lots of these grounds in Australia are huge, so fielding is a big part of our preparation. Yes, we play two games in three days here, but we want to stick to our best playing combinations, hence no changes.
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Jos Buttler has won the toss and England are going to bowl first as rain threat looms large in Melbourne.
Playing XIs coming up soon.
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Pitch Report: It's a fresh pitch, there are shorter boundaries on the off side for a right handed batsman. There is some nice green covering on the pitch, looks really nice for fast bowlers.
Toss coming up next.
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Still wondering which players to pick in your fantasy teams?
Who not click here to ready out fantasy XI for England vs Ireland clash
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Marcus Stoinis was the hero for Australia in their win vs Sri Lanka last night. Read the match report here.
Marcus Stoinis with a historic knock in Perth _
_ Highlights: https://t.co/F7ixKI8ZxM#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/tSroEXIzzL
— ICC (@ICC) October 25, 2022
ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
ENG Probable XI: Jos Buttler (C & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood Ireland
IRE Probable XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
Read all about live stream and broadcast details of England vs Ireland T20 here
England vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and Updates
Hello and welcome to live coverage of T20 World Cup Group 1 clash between Jos Buttler's England and Ireland on our LIVE blog here. The match to start at 9.30 am IST and the toss to take place at 9 am IST. Watch this space for all updates as begin the build up to the contest at the MCG.
Follow all stories related to our T20 World Cup 2022 coverage here
