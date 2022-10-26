ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 match No. 20 in Melbourne, 930 PM IST, October 26

England take on Ireland in Group 1 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 with net run rate already a talking point after the first round of matches. England have only played Ireland once in T20Is, way back in 2010, with rain ending what could have been quite an entertaining match given that England finished on 120/8 in their 20 overs. A dozen years and four T20 World Cups later, England's T20 batting has undergone a remarkable metamorphosis, so much so that they boast of one of the best batting line-ups in the tournament this time around. England's focus will not just be on the win, but also on the net run rate in a group where the dreaded decimal point metric could easily play spoilsport. Australia gave theirs a boost with Marcus Stoinis punctuating Aaron Finch's sluggish knock with sparkle from the other end. New Zealand are already quite a bit on top with their massive win margin against Australia.

Sri Lanka too have a win under their belt and are above Australia and below England at this point. Winning would be a priority as Buttler rightly pointed out in the pre-match press conference, and England would certainly not see Ireland as pushovers after their First Round performance. "Anytime you take things for granted or you don't respect the opposition is when you can get hurt. I think in T20 cricket especially, there's the one format where it's as level a playing field as any," Buttler said ahead of the game. Ireland were on a high after the thumping win over West Indies to qualify for the Super 12, but have been brought back to the ground after a nine-wicket loss to Sri Lanka. Their promising batting line-up offers plenty of hope, but to beat England, Ireland will need the bowling to step up big time. At the MCG, with the big boundary dimensions, restricting England's big hitters will be the priority.

The spinners, Simi Singh and Gareth Delany, have been on and off with the ball, but will have to step up to keep England quiet through the middle overs, where they tend to attack a lot more than other teams. With the bat, the Stirling-Balbirnie pair at the top packs quite a punch, but it's probably the likes of Campher, Delany and Tector that could give Ireland's fight a real push.

