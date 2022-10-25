England vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 20 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch ENG vs IRE match online and on TV?

England take on Ireland in Group 1 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 with net run rate already a talking point after the first round of matches. England have only played Ireland once in T20Is, way back in 2010, with rain ending what could have been quite an entertaining match given that England finished on 120/8 in their 20 overs. A dozen years and four T20 World Cups later, England's T20 batting has undergone a remarkable metamorphosis, so much so that they boast of one of the best batting line-ups in the tournament this time around. England's focus will not just be on the win, but also on the net run rate in a group where the dreaded decimal point metric could easily play spoilsport.

Australia gave theirs a boost with Marcus Stoinis punctuating Aaron Finch's sluggish knock with sparkle from the other end. New Zealand are already quite a bit on top with their massive win margin against Australia. Sri Lanka too have a win under their belt and are above Australia and below England at this point. Winning would be a priority as Buttler rightly pointed out in the pre-match press conference, and England would certainly not see Ireland as pushovers after their First Round performance.

"Anytime you take things for granted or you don't respect the opposition is when you can get hurt. I think in T20 cricket especially, there's the one format where it's as level a playing field as any," Buttler said ahead of the game.

Ireland were on a high after the thumping win over West Indies to qualify for the Super 12, but have been brought back to the ground after a nine-wicket loss to Sri Lanka. Their promising batting line-up offers plenty of hope, but to beat England, Ireland will need the bowling to step up big time. At the MCG, with the big boundary dimensions, restricting England's big hitters will be the priority. The spinners, Simi Singh and Gareth Delany, have been on and off with the ball, but will have to step up to keep England quiet through the middle overs, where they tend to attack a lot more than other teams. With the bat, the Stirling-Balbirnie pair at the top packs quite a punch, but it's probably the likes of Campher, Delany and Tector that could give Ireland's fight a real push.

Match Details

When is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Ireland?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Ireland will be played on 26 October, Wednesday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Ireland be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Afghanistan will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Ireland begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – England vs Ireland will start at 9:30 PM (IST).

How can I watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Ireland?

You can watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Ireland Live on Star Sports Network.

What are the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match – England vs Ireland?

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand