New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 Match No. 21 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch NZ vs AFG match online and on TV?

Kane Williamson's New Zealand will take on Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan in Match No 21 of the T20 World Cup 2022 today at MCG. Both teams have played a game each in this World Cup. New Zealand began their World Cup campaign with a thumping win over Australia in their opening encounter on October 22 (Saturday) while Afghanistan got a hammering in hands of England in their first clash of the World Cup. Kiwis will be looking to maintain their lead at the top of the Group 1 in the points table while Afghanistan will aim to collect their first points in the competition.

Mohammad Nabi says that the MCG track is not expected to assist the spinners in this T20 World Cup match. "At that time in Big Bash, it was drier. The ball swings early on, for one or two overs, but after that it will be a little bit slower, less help for spinners, and the ball won't swing that much. But here the pitch is new and also a little bit green, as well, and also the weather is cold. It takes four or five overs, the ball swinging," said Nabi on the eve of the match.

"I believe we're in a new strip again. It looked like there was a bit of pace and a bit of bounce in the surface, which is always exciting as a fast bowler," said New Zealand ace pacer Trent Boult.

#StatChat | Tim Southee's 3-6 against Australia at the @scg pushed him to the top of the Men's T20 International wicket taking ladder. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/VJHUlYcl4K — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 23, 2022

New Zealand have met Afghanistan only once so far. That was also in a T20 World Cup last year. In that match, the Kiwis beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets. Good news for New Zealand is that Daryl Mitchell has been declared fit and will be available for selection for today's game. The match however is under the threa of getting washed out as incessant rain is forecast for today in Melbourne.

Match Details

When will New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match take place?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will be played on Wednesday, October 26.

Where will New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match take place?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will be played at the MCG stadium in Melbourne.

What time will New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match begin?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will begin at 9.30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9 PM IST.

Where can you watch New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match live on TV in India?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match live streaming in India?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 1 match Predicted 11

NZ: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

AFG: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi