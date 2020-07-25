England vs West Indies third Test Day 2 live score, news from Old Trafford, Manchester

England will look to post a good first-innings total when they head into the second day of the third and final Test against the West Indies at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday.

West Indies, on the other hand, will look to bundle out the hosts as quickly as possible in their first innings heading into Day 2. (Also Read: England vs Windies, 3rd Test Day 1: As it happened)

On Friday, England had reached the score of 258 for four before bad light forced early stumps on the opening day of the series-deciding clash.

At the end of the day's play, Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler were batting at the crease at their respective scores of 91 and 56.

Earlier, England lost opener Dom Sibley (0), skipper Joe Root (17) and Ben Stokes (20) cheaply before opening batsman Rory Burns smashed a calm and composed knock of 57 runs after being asked to bat first.

Pope and Buttler then joined forces as the duo not only smashed a half-century each but also stitched a huge partnership of 136 runs for the fifth wicket to put England in a good position at the end of the day.

Here are the live updates: