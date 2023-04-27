Highlights | PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: Lucknow Beat Punjab By 56 Runs
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings were on the wrong side of the record as they were hammered for the second-highest total in the history of IPL by KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants In Match 38 of IPL 2023. PBKS lost the game by 56 runs.
Trending Photos
Kayle Mayer, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) post a mammoth total of 257/5 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). PBKS were thrashed by LSG by 56 runs. PBKS are bowling first in the match against LSG after winning the toss. Shikhar Dhawan-led side are coming into this contest after almost a week-long break. In their last encounter, PBKS beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs to register their fourth win of the season. At the same time, LSG will have to forget abut their close loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) at home and ensure they beat Punjab to keep the playoffs chances alive.
As far as the points table is concerned, Punjab are placed on sixth spot while Lucknow are on the fourth place. In their first encounter of the season, PBKS had beaten LSG by 2 wickets. Lucknow will be aiming to avenge that loss in Mohali. All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan, who is nurshing a shoulder injury at the moment. If he plays, PBKS will benefit hugely from his batting and leadership.
Check PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 match LIVE Scores and Updates HERE.
This is it from Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2023. To follow the next match between KKR and GT click on the link below.
Follow Live LIVE Updates | KKR vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Nitish Rana vs Hardik Pandya
LIVE PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: This is it!
After LSG scored 257, the outcome of the game was nearly certain. Mayers initiated the excitement, which was carried on by Badoni and Stoinis. Pooran then provided the finishing touches. LSG accumulated runs and disgrace, while Punjab bowlers were thoroughly beaten at Mohali. In the end, even after scoring 200 runs PBKS faced a big defeat by 56 runs.
LIVE PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: Liam Livingstone departs
Ravi Bishnoi dismisses Livingstone, lbw! It was an as-clear-as-daylight decision, and Livingstone had to go back to the pavilion without making any significant impact. The delivery was a flatter googly that deceived the batsman, who attempted a slog sweep and missed, resulting in the ball hitting him in front of the stumps. Although he opted for a review, it proved to be a fruitless exercise as the umpire's decision was upheld. It was a risky move to use the review, and Punjab lost it along with a valuable wicket. Livingstone scored 23 runs off 14 deliveries, including two boundaries and a six, but failed to stay long enough to make a significant contribution.
Live Score PBKS 160/5 (15.5) CRR: 10.11 REQ: 23.52
Punjab Kings need 98 runs in 25 balls
LIVE PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi strikes
Atharva Taide falls to Ravi Bishnoi's delivery, caught and bowled! The ball was lofted directly upwards, and the bowler retreated a few paces to keep his eyes on it before clutching it close to his chest. Although he stumbled and fell on his back, he held onto the catch. It was a tossed-up googly, and Taide aimed for a slog sweep, resulting in the ball soaring high into the sky. However, the bowler had it covered the entire time, and this was a significant wicket for LSG as Taide was well set. Taide departs after scoring a commendable 66 off 36 deliveries, including eight boundaries and two sixes.
Live Score PBKS 143/4 (14.2) CRR: 9.98 REQ: 20.29
Punjab Kings need 115 runs in 34 balls
LIVE PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi on attack
Ravi Bishnoi took the ball to commence the 11th over and conceded two runs in the first two deliveries. The umpire sought a review for stumping, but Raza's foot was firmly planted on the ground. Raza struck a shot down the ground, but the fielding was impressive, denying a certain boundary. However, Raza managed to edge the next ball and secure a boundary. He followed it up with a massive six, concluding the over on a high note.
Live Score PBKS 118/3 (12) CRR: 9.83 REQ: 17.5
Punjab Kings need 140 runs in 48 balls
LIVE PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: PBKS look to bounce back
Kyle Mayers is replaced by Amit Mishra as an impact substitute who is brought in to bowl the seventh over. Mishra starts off with two doubles from the first two deliveries. However, the third delivery is smashed for a massive six by Taive who comes down the ground. Raza then ends the over with a hard-hit four. At the end of the seventh over, PBKS has scored 70 runs for the loss of two wickets.
Live Score PBKS 75/2 (7.5) CRR: 9.57 REQ: 15.04
Punjab Kings need 183 runs in 73 balls
LIVE PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: PBKS on backfoot
Prabhsimran is caught by (sub)Daniel Sams off Naveen-ul-Haq's delivery! After Dhawan, it's now Prabhsimran who has found the one fielder in the deep with precision. The ball was a length delivery angled in towards the leg stump, and Prabhsimran attempted a pull shot but ended up hitting it straight to deep backward square. The final outcome was Prabhsimran's dismissal, with Naveen-ul-Haq getting the credit for the wicket. Prabhsimran's knock came to an end at 9 runs off 13 balls, including 2 fours.
Live Score PBKS 31/2 (3.4) CRR: 8.45 REQ: 13.9
Punjab Kings need 227 runs
LIVE PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: PBKS lose Shikhar Dhawan
Dhawan is gone! Stoinis delivers a short and wide delivery, which Dhawan slaps straight to the only fielder on the off-side boundary, Krunal Pandya. Despite being a poor delivery, Dhawan departs for just 1 run off 2 balls. He is caught by Krunal Pandya off Stoinis' bowling.
Live Score PBKS 3/1 (0.5) CRR: 3.6 REQ: 13.3
Punjab Kings need 255 runs
LIVE PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: Mid-innings break
LSG wreaked havoc on the pitch in a thrilling match. Despite losing the toss and being asked to bat, PBKS played right into LSG's hands with subpar bowling. Mayers took advantage and smashed four boundaries off Arshdeep's first over. KG Rabada managed to dismiss KL quickly, leaving him regretful for missing an easy opportunity on this pitch. Mayers blazed to a fifty in just 20 balls before being taken out by KG. Badoni at No.3 wasted no time, while Stoinis at 4 impressed with his ease on the field. Dhawan's frustration with his bowlers and some fielders out of position was apparent as he had nowhere to hide his emotions. Pooran came in and made an explosive start with a hat-trick of fours.
Live Score LSG 257/5 (20) CRR: 12.85
Innings Break
LIVE PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: Stoinis out after blistering knock
72 runs in 40 balls with the help of six boundaries and five sixes for Marcus Stoinis. LSG are eyeing a record total not just for the season but in history of IPL.
LIVE pictures from the middle in Mohali _ pic.twitter.com/gahQv5oiBP
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 28, 2023
Live Score LSG 239/4 (18.2) CRR: 13.04 Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: LSG on top
With 200 runs on the board in just 16 overs, LSG are truely on top. They might just hit highest score of the season.
Marcus Stoinis brings up a fine FIFTY off just 31 deliveries.
His second of the season and sixth overall.
Live - https://t.co/6If1I4omN0 #TATAIPL #PBKSvLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/zhhRY81Msc
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2023
Live Score LSG 200/3 (16) CRR: 12.5 Punjab Kings opt to bowl
LIVE PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: Badoni departs
Although Badoni had made a significant contribution at No. 3, Livingstone ultimately emerged victorious in their battle. The leggie tempted Badoni with a delivery on the leg stump and the batter went for it, aiming for a big square boundary. However, he mistimed his shot and ended up finding deep backward square leg. Livingstone and his keeper celebrate the wicket. Badoni's innings included 3 fours and 3 sixes, adding to his impressive impact on the game.
Live Score LSG LSG 163/3 (13.3) CRR: 12.07
LIVE PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: Stoinis, Badoni take LSG Foward
After the wicket of Mayers, Stoinis and Badoni made sure that they do not lose momentum. They have kept the run-rate above 12.
After 10 overs, @LucknowIPL are 128/2
Stoinis and Badoni going strong with a 50-run partnership.
Live - https://t.co/6If1I4omN0 #TATAIPL #PBKSvLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/7rYxWC3j80
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2023
Live Score LSG 147/2 (11.5) CRR: 12.42
LIVE PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: Mayers Departs
Mayers is caught by Dhawan off Rabada's bowling, marking Rabada's 8th wicket against LSG in his third game. It was a cleverly bowled delivery, aiming to restrict Mayers' ability to hit freely by pitching it back of a length and cramping him for room. The ball rose unexpectedly, causing Mayers to play a clumsy shot, hitting high on the bat, and leading to the ball ballooning towards Dhawan. Mayers' impressive innings comes to an end with this dismissal, having scored 54 runs off 24 balls, including 7 fours and 4 sixes.
Live Score LSG 83/2 (7) CRR: 11.86
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: FIFTY fo Mayers
Kyle Mayers smashes fifty in just 20 ball. He is seeing them well and hitting them with brute force. Looks like a man in red hot form and this is bad news for Punjab Kings.
LSG 62/1 (5.1)
PBKS vs LSG LIVE Score: Rahul departs
KL Rahul smashes six off the first ball but falls on the second. Outside edge takes the ball to Shahrukh Khan at short third man as LSG lose their first wicket. Kagiso Rabada with the first breakthrough. Ayush Badoni, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
LSG 41/1 (3.4)
Punjab vs Lucknow LIVE Score: Mayers takes LSG off to a flier
Kyle Mayers almost knocked down Arshdeep Singh with a shot that went straight over the bowler's head. He smashes Gurnoor for another big shot for six. Just 55m in length but it went high up in the air. Mayers is in mood tonight.
LSG 35/0 (2.5)
PBKS vs LSG LIVE Updates: KL Rahul dropped
Big mistake from Punjab on just the first ball of the match as LSG captain KL Rahul has been dropped. Debutant Gurnoor Brar could have had his first wicket on the first ball of his IPL career. Rahul played in air and it flew to backward point where Atharva Taide dropped it.
LSG 2/0 (1)
PBKS vs LSG LIVE: Check playing 11s
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh
LIVE Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Toss Report
Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan makes comeback and won the toss in the game against Lucknow Super Giants. Punjab asked KL Rahul's side to bat first at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Friday.
Punjab Kings vs LSG LIVE Updates: Playing 11 and Toss news coming up
KL Rahul and Sam Curran or Shikhar Dhawan will be out for the toss in less than 20 minutes from now. Team sheets will be exchanged too as we will get to know the playing 11s and the substitutes in this match only after the toss.
Punjab vs Lucknow LIVE: Toss at 7 pm
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will start at 7.30 pm IST with the toss taking place half an hour before the match. Watch this space for all updates including Playing 11s.
LIVE Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: PBKS' stand-in captain Sam Curran on Shikhar Dhawan's comeback
"Without Shikhar, we know we had to take that responsibility. Our group is coming together really well. Shikhar will be fit soon. We won 4 out of the 7 games and it is not a bad place to be. Have got great support from the management and the local guys. The boys are enjoying themselves, and it is still a long way to go and the important thing is enjoy the game and don't put too much pressure on ourselves."
LIVE Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: LSG capatin KL Rahul after the loss against Gujarat Titans
"I don't know how it happened, but it has happened. I can't put a finger on where it went wrong, but we lost 2 points today, this is cricket these things happen, we'll have to take it on the chin. But still a long way to go."
LIVE Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Head to head
Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have faced off twice in the Indian Premier League. LSG emerged victorious by 20 runs in their sole match last season. However, in this year's IPL, PBKS defeated LSG by two wickets in their earlier encounter. The two teams will now meet for the first time at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
LIVE Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Weather Report
The highly anticipated cricket match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will start at 7:30 pm on Friday, April 28. The weather conditions are expected to be favourable for the match, with the temperature in Mohali city, India, decreasing from 34°C to 27°C in the evening and at night.
Also Read: PBKS Vs LSG IPL 2023 Match May Get Cancelled But Not Because Of Rain; Check Reason Here
LIVE Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Pitch Report
In the previous game in Mohali, the pitch was slightly dry, allowing Royal Challengers Bangalore to make a comeback after the Kings threatened to post a score of over 200. However, the game was played in the afternoon, and in the evening, the dew factor could play a role, making the team batting first want to score more runs for a better chance of defending. In this scenario, spinners may have a greater impact due to the ground dimensions.
LIVE Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Mishra vs Dhawan
Is it a bad idea for legspinners to bowl to left-handed batsmen? Not necessarily, as Mishra has had remarkable success against Dhawan. In T20 cricket, Mishra has bowled to Dhawan five times, dismissing him thrice and conceding only 39 runs off 32 balls.
PBKS vs LSG LIVE: Watch out for Sam Curran vs KL Rahul clash
Sam Curran vs KL Rahul will be a battle to watch out for in the upcoming IPL 2023 clash between PBKS and LSG. Curran, left arm pacer, likes to swing it in to the right-handed batters, which is one of the weaknesses in Rahul's batting as well. Over the years, Curran, Shaheen Afridi, Boult have used this strategy to take Rahul's wickets. It will be interesting to see how KL negates this threat from Curran in this game.
Punjab vs Lucknow LIVE Updates: Here are the live streaming details
The Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants clash has the potential to go down the wire again. The match will start at 7.30 pm IST. It will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app while the TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network.
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: Rabada and Dhawan update
Kagiso Rabada has not played in last few games for Punjab Kings alongwith Shikhar Dhawan. While Dhawan is nursing a shoulder injury, Rabada seem to be out because Kings have opted for Nathan Ellis in his place. PBKS have not given any update on their availability for the game vs Lucknow at home.
PBKS vs LSG LIVE: Predicted Playing 11s
PBKS Predicted XI: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
LSG Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers/Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shivam Mavi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
PBKS vs LSG LIVE: Check out the squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma
PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Sam Curran or Kyle Mayers? KL Rahul or Shikhar Dhawan? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 match Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Amit Mishra vs Shikhar Dhawan
Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Amit Mishra has had plenty of success against Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan. Mishra has dismissed Dhawan thrice in five innings, having conceded just 39 off the 32 balls he has bowled to him in T20 cricket. Can Mishra continue his dominance over PBKS skipper tonight?
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan goes big in nets
Punjab Kings batter Shah Rukh Khan was seen delivering some big blows in the net session ahead of the next IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants. Watch Shah Rukh Khan batting in the nets HERE...
In the arc __ Out of the park! _#JazbaHaiPunjabi #SaddaPunjab #TATAIPL #PunjabKings I @shahrukh_35 pic.twitter.com/rPZ6Mcjh1J
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 28, 2023
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Amit Mishra eyes Lasith Malinga's record
Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Amit Mishra needs one more wicket to surpass Lasith Malinga's tally of 170 IPL wickets and become the third highest wicket-taker in the T20 league. Can Amit Mishra achieve this feat against Punjab Kings tonight?
PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: Sam Curran vs KL Rahul
Stand-in Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran has managed to keep a lid on Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul's scoring in T20s, having conceded less than a run-a-ball (97) over the 29 balls he's bowled to him for one dismissal. Can Curran keep Rahul in check at Mohali tonight?
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan eyes 6,500 IPL runs
Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan is just 23 runs short of becoming the second batter in IPL to complete 6,500 runs in the T20 league. But will Dhawan be fit enough to play in IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants and can he achieve this feat tonight in Mohali?
PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh promises Dal Makhani to Nicholas Pooran
Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran is enjoying his 'homecoming' to Mohali being a former Punjab Kings player. PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh will be treating him to 'Dal Makhani'. Watch the hilarious video HERE...
Mohali checklist for @nicholas_47: Sixes & dal makhani _ pic.twitter.com/xLs10Bl0ox
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 27, 2023
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Mark Wood doubtful with illness
Lucknow Super Giants will once against miss the services of their pacer Mark Wood in their next match against the Punjab Kings in Mohali on Friday. Wood has been suffering from illness.
PBKS vs LSG LIVE: No update on Mark Wood
LSG have not provided any update on pacer Mark Wood yet. He has been out of the side for the last few games. All eyes will be on the LSG playing 11 at the toss. The Lucknow fans will be hoping Wood returns to the attack.
PBKS vs LSG LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
PBKS Probable XI: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers/Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shivam Mavi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
PBKS vs LSG LIVE: Check out the squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Updates: Dhawan vs Rahul
Hello and welcome to live coverage of IPL 2023 clash between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on our live blog here. The game will start at 7.30 pm on Friday night with toss taking place half an hour before. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game here.