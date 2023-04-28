PBKS Vs LSG IPL 2023 Match May Get Cancelled But Not Because Of Rain; Check Reason Here

The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has come under the threat of cancellation. The reason is not bad weather but a warning from 'Nihang' sikhs. The Match 38 of the competition is important for both the teams as two crucial points are at stake. However, if the game is cancelled, the points will be shared between the two sides. LSG are currently placed at number 4 in the points table while Punjab are on number sixth spot in the standings.

How are Nihang Sikhs a threat to the PBKS vs LSG clash?

As per a report, the ‘Nihang’ Sikhs have been protesting for a long time in bid to get Sikh prisoners released from the jail. Nihang Sikhs chief Bapu Surat Singh Khalsa has gone on a hunger strike and has not eaten for the past few days, reported India.com. The community sees the IPL match as a way to amplify their demands and has warned the authorities that they would interrupt the IPL game if Punjab government did not hear and meet their demands.

PBKS vs LSG Preview and Playing 11s

Even in the absence of their captain Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab have done well in IPL 2023. The have 4 wins from 7 games and this is a good strike rate. But the good show must continue as Punjab begin the second phase of the group stage. They must try and win as many games as possible in the last 7 matches of the group stage to ensure they qualify for playoffs. "Without Shikhar, we know we had to take that responsibility. Our group is coming together really well. Shikhar will be fit soon. We won 4 out of the 7 games and it is not a bad place to be." Sam Curran, PBKS' stand-in captain told the press on the eve of the match.

LSG, on the other hand, lost a game from winning position vs Gujarat Titans, almost a week back. Rahul wants team to forget the loss and move on from there. "I don't know how it happened, but it has happened. I can't put a finger on where it went wrong, but we lost 2 points today, this is cricket these things happen, we'll have to take it on the chin. But still a long way to go." - KL Rahul, LSG skipper, after the loss against Gujarat Titans.

Predicted Playing 11 for PBKS vs LSG

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers/Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shivam Mavi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

PBKS Probable XI: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.