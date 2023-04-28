PBKS Vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PBKS Vs LSG IPL 2023 Match No 38 in Mohali, 730PM IST, April 28

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be up against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match No. 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali on Friday. KL Rahul’s LSG are currently in 4th place on the IPL 2023 Points Table but a win on Friday night can propel them near the top, thanks to their superior net run-rate.

LSG will look to seek revenge over PBKS for the two-wicket loss they suffered at home in Lucknow earlier in the IPL 2023 season. Both team are currently on 8 points each but the home side are lower on the points table due to a poor net run-rate.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Kagiso Rabada are expected to the return to the PBKS line-up. Dhawan, who was holding the Orange Cap at one stage earlier in the tournament, has been laid low with injury for a while now. PBKS skipper has been consistent at the top and still the leading run-getter for his side although he has played only 4 matches in IPL 2023. He has scored 233 runs in 4 games with two fifties and a best of 99 not out.

LSG, on the other hand, will be missing the services of their lead pacer Mark Wood, who is yet to recover from illness.

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Match No. 38 Details

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

Date & Time: April 28, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 Match No. 38 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh, KL Rahul

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Amit Mishra

Captain: Sam Curran

Vice-captain: KL Rahul

PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 Match No 38 Predicted 11

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan