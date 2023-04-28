LIVE Updates | KKR vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Nitish Rana vs Hardik Pandya
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: KKR look to continue winning run.
After breaking their losing streak with a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to continue their resurgence when they face Gujarat Titans on Saturday. KKR has been without their regular captain, Shreyas Iyer, but they seem to have found a trump card in Jason Roy. In his three matches, Roy has scores of 43, 61, and 56, and KKR's batting will once again center around him.
KKR currently sits seventh in the standings and needs to win at least five of their remaining six matches to secure a playoff berth. However, facing defending champions Gujarat Titans, led by Pandya, will be a challenging task. Pandya's captaincy has been impressive, winning 23 out of 31 matches with a victory percentage of 76.67. Gujarat Titans boast a strong bowling line-up, led by pacer Mohammad Shami and spinner Rashid Khan. In-form batsmen Shubman Gill and David Miller will need to fire if KKR hopes to upset Gujarat Titans.
LIVE KKR vs GT IPL 2023: Probable Playing XIs
KKR Probable XI: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. Impact sub - Suyash Sharma.
GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma
LIVE KKR vs GT IPL 2023: Full Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal