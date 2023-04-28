topStoriesenglish2600497
NewsCricket
KKR VS GT LIVE SCORE

LIVE Updates | KKR vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Nitish Rana vs Hardik Pandya

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: KKR look to continue winning run. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 11:39 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | KKR vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Nitish Rana vs Hardik Pandya
LIVE Blog

After breaking their losing streak with a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to continue their resurgence when they face Gujarat Titans on Saturday. KKR has been without their regular captain, Shreyas Iyer, but they seem to have found a trump card in Jason Roy. In his three matches, Roy has scores of 43, 61, and 56, and KKR's batting will once again center around him.

KKR currently sits seventh in the standings and needs to win at least five of their remaining six matches to secure a playoff berth. However, facing defending champions Gujarat Titans, led by Pandya, will be a challenging task. Pandya's captaincy has been impressive, winning 23 out of 31 matches with a victory percentage of 76.67. Gujarat Titans boast a strong bowling line-up, led by pacer Mohammad Shami and spinner Rashid Khan. In-form batsmen Shubman Gill and David Miller will need to fire if KKR hopes to upset Gujarat Titans.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from KKR vs GT IPL 2023 match HERE.

28 April 2023
23:38 PM

LIVE KKR vs GT IPL 2023: Probable Playing XIs

KKR Probable XI: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. Impact sub - Suyash Sharma.

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

 

23:37 PM

LIVE KKR vs GT IPL 2023: Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

23:35 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?