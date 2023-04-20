Highlights | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023 Cricket Final Scorecard: Delhi Capitals Win By 4 Wickets
Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Delhi Capitals Beat KKR by 4 wickets.
Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets. Delhi Capitals are facing off against Kolkata Knight Riders in match No. 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. DC have won the toss and elected to bowl first against KKR. In reply, Kolkata could only 127 runs courtesy Andre Russell's fiery knock in the end. David Warner's side have emerged as the wooden-spooners of this season with five successive losses to start off the year.
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR have posted a couple of remarkable victories this season thanks to unlikely hero like Rinku Singh. All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer became KKR's second centurion in 15 years of IPL after Brendon McCullum in the very first game of the T20 league in 2008. However, Nitish Rana's side have suffered back-to-back losses in IPL 2023 as well.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR: Another one
Manish Pandey 21 (23) caught by Rinku SIngh bowled by Anukul Roy, pressure is on the Delhi Capitals as they go five down now in their chase of 128 runs.
DC: 110/5 (15.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR score: Warner gone!
David Warner 57 (41) LBW by Varun Chakaravarthy. Kolkata Knight Riders putting the pressure on Delhi Capitals at the moment as DC lose another wicket. DC with Axar Patel and Manish Pandey in the middle now.
DC: 93/4 (13.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR score: Another one
Phil Salt 5 (3) caught and bowled by Anukul Roy. Delhi Capitals in trouble at the moment as Kolkata Knight Riders take another wicket quickly. DC need 50 runs in 57 balls now.
DC: 78/3 (10.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR score: Kolkata bounce back
KKR bounce back as Mitchell Marsh departs cheaply for 2 off 9 balls, he is caught by David Wiese bowled by Nitish Rana. Delhi Capitals again losing wickets in the middle with Warner being their only man standing at the moment.
DC: 67/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR score: Delhi on top
Delhi Capitals on top with David Warner and Prithvi Shaw in their chase of 128 runs. KKR desperate for a wicket at the moment. Varun Chakaravarthy into the attack for Kolkata at the moment.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR score: Delhi off to a fine start
Delhi Capitals off to a fine start with Prithvi Shaw and David Warner. Kolkata Knight Riders attack the stumps with Andre Russell now.
DC: 21/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR score: Delhi begin chase
Delhi Capitals off to a steady start with Prithvi Shaw and David Warner. KKR in search for an early wicket at the moment in their defence of 128 runs.
DC: 6/0 (0.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs DC score: Kolkata post 127
Kolkata Knight Riders have posted 127 as Andre Russell smashes 38 off 31 balls to save the day for his team and keep them in contest. Brilliant performance by the Delhi Capitals bowling attack.
KKR: 127 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs DC score: Kolkata in trouble
KKR are in deep trouble at the moment as they go 9 down in the first innings against the Delhi Capitals. Andre Russell in the middle is their last hope of getting some runs on the board.
KKR: 100/9 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs DC score: Roy gone!
Jason Roy 43 (38) caught by Aman Hakim Khan bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. KKR 7 down at the moment, DC on top. Brilliant effort by the Delhi Capitals bowling attack.
KKR: 93/7 (14.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs DC: All eyes on Russell and Roy
Jason Roy and Andre Russell in the middle for Kolkata Knight Riders as they go 6 down. Anrich Nortje into the attack for the Delhi Capitals, KKR in a tricky situation at the moment.
KKR: 75/6 (12.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR score: Kolkata 5 down
Rinku Singh 6 (8) caught by Lalit Yadav bowled by Axar Patel. Kolkata Knight Riders in a very tricky situation at the moment as they keep on losing wickets in regular succession.
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs DC score: Another one
Mandeep Singh 12 (11) out bowled by Axar Patel. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lose another wickets as Mandeep Singh departs.
KKR: 54/4 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs DC score: Kolkata 3 down
KKR captain Nitish Rana 4 (7) departs, he is caught by Mukesh Kumar bowled by Ishant Sharma. Bad start for Kolkata really, DC on top at the moment as KKR keep on losing wickets.
KKR: 36/3 (6.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR score: Out
Litton Das 4 (4) caught by Lalit Yadav bowled by Mukesh Kumar. KKR lose their first wicket as Mukesh strikes, what a start for the Delhi Capitals at home, they have got the early wicket they were looking for.
DC: 25/1 (3.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR score: Action begins
Litton Das and Jason Roy open the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders as Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar attack the stumps for Delhi Capitals. DC will eye an early wicket, it is a new opening pair for KKR tonight.
KKR: 9/0 (1.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR score: Playing 11
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Litton Das(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR: Toss report
David Warner wins the toss and elects to bowl first against KKR.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR score: Match starts at 830
Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders match will begin at 8:30 PM IST, the toss will be coming up shortly.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR score: Good news
The covers are coming off as rain has stopped for a moment. The toss can take place at any time now, next inspection will take place at 8:15 PM (IST).
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR score: Covers come off
The covers are coming off but suddenly the rain comes back and we are back to where we were. Bad news for fans as there is still no update about when the toss will take place.
Update from Delhi
Next inspection to take place at 7:45 PM IST.#TATAIPL | #DCvKKR
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2023
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR score: Still no update
The rain continues to spoil the moment for fans. KKR players are waiting at the moment and DC are warming up playing some football. The rain is light at the moment, stay tuned for more updates.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR score: Rain plays spoilsport
The inspection is done but the rain continues to play spoilsport at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Stay tuned for more updates.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR score: update
The next inspection will take place at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Captains Nitish Rana and David Warner will be coming out for toss after the inspection.
UPDATE - Next inspection to take place at 7:30 PM IST.#TATAIPL | #DCvKKR
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2023
IPL 2023 LIVE DC vs KKR score: Toss update
The toss is likely to take place around 7:17 PM (IST) as per reports from the ground. Stay tuned, we will keep update you soon on the toss report.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR score: Toss delayed
Rain has delayed toss as it is drizzling at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Captains David Warner and Nitish Rana will be coming out shortly.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR score: Predicted XIs
Delhi Capitals Predicted XI (batting first): David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje.
Delhi Capitals predicted XI (bowling first): David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman.
KKR Predicted XI (batting first): Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer , Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR Predicted XI (bowling first): Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur,
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR score: Toss coming up shortly
Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to face each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) and the action will begin at 7:30.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR score: Delhi eye first win
Delhi Capitals eye first win of the season against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). So far, DC have played five games and lost all five of them this season.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR score: Dream11 prediction
Wicketkeeper: Narayan Jagadeesan
Batters: David Warner (vc), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh
All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (c), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur
Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakravarthy
IPL 2023 LIVE DC vs KKR score: Delhi Capitals eye win
Delhi Capitals are currently at the bottom of the points table with five losses from their five games played so far. They are desperate for a win this season.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR score: Pitch report
The conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadiums are expected to help both the bowlers and batters. Over the years, the venue in Delhi has produced numerous high-scoring thrillers, fans can expect something similar tonight.
DC vs KKR: Likely Playing 11s
DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Abhishek Porel (wk), Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman
KKR Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz/Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun CV, Suyash Sharma
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023: Nitish Rana prepares for 'Homecoming'
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana is getting ready for his 'homecoming' as he plays for Delhi in first-class cricket. Will Rana shine on his 'homeground' against Delhi Capitals tonight?
__ | Watch our Captain Nitish Rana bring in the matchday vibes at his home town! __#DCvKKR | #AmiKKR | #TATAIPL 2023 pic.twitter.com/PZF7bsuhvq
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 20, 2023
DC vs KKR IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer vs Mitchell Marsh
Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer became just the second centurion in the history of KKR in their last match against Mumbai Indians. But Iyer will have to deal with Mitchell Marsh, who has been impressive with the ball although he has failed to fire with the bat. Who will come out on top in this contest?
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023: Manish Pandey vs Sunil Narine
Delhi Capitals batter Manish Pandey marked a return to form with a well-made 50 against RCB in the last match and will look to give some much-needed stability to our middle order once again and tackle Kolkata Knight Riders off-spinner Sunil Narine. Who will come out on top tonight?
DC vs KKR IPL 2023: Mustafizur Rahman eyes 50-wicket landmark
Delhi Capitals pacer Mustafizur Rahman needs three more wickets to complete 50 wickets in the Indian Premier League. Can Mustrafizur achieve this feat against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight?
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023: Can Kuldeep Yadav shine against former team
Delhi Capitals chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav almost turned the match around for his side in the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore with a double-wicket maiden. Kuldeep also wreaked havoc against KKR, his former team, last season, picking up eight wickets whilst giving away just 49 runs across the two matches. Can Kuldeep strike against KKR again tonight?
DC vs KKR IPL 2023: David Warner has terrific record vs Kolkata
David Warner has scored 1,018 runs in 26 IPL matches against Kolkata Knight Riders in the past. Only Rohit Sharma (1,040 runs) has scored more against KKR. Can Warner continue his golden run against KKR tonight?
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
David Warner or Andre Russell? Rinku Singh or Manish Pandey? Who should be you top fantasy picks?
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023: Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav catch up in Delhi
Before they step out from opposite side, Team India cricketers Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav caught up at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Axar is the vice-captain of Delhi Capitals while Umesh Yadav will spearhead the attack of Kolkata Knight Riders as the two sides face off tonight.
Different threads, same brotherly love. __@y_umesh | @akshar2026 | #AmiKKR | #TATAIPL 2023 pic.twitter.com/5HF8Gae7qm
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 19, 2023
DC vs KKR IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals players' bats get stolen
Delhi Capitals players like David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Yash Dhull lost bats and equipment worth lakhs of rupees as they were stolen during transit from Bengaluru in their last match. Read all about it HERE.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023: DC have not lost 1st five matches since 2013
Delhi Capitals have not lost their first five matches of the season since IPL 2013. Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) finished in last place that season. Can DC post their first win of the season against Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders tonight?
DC vs KKR IPL 2023: Can David Warner's side post win tonight?
David Warner's Delhi Capitals are searching for their first win of IPL 2023 after five successive losses. Can DC finally open their account against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday night?
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match here.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs KKR: Delhi need 7 off 6
Delhi Capitals need 7 runs in 6 balls with Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav in the middle. Kulwant Kejroliya given the duty to defend 7 runs off the last one.
DC: 121/6 (19 Overs)