Highlights | DC vs KKR, IPL 2023 Cricket Final Scorecard: Delhi Capitals Win By 4 Wickets

Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets. Delhi Capitals are facing off against Kolkata Knight Riders in match No. 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. DC have won the toss and elected to bowl first against KKR. In reply, Kolkata could only 127 runs courtesy Andre Russell's fiery knock in the end. David Warner's side have emerged as the wooden-spooners of this season with five successive losses to start off the year.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR have posted a couple of remarkable victories this season thanks to unlikely hero like Rinku Singh. All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer became KKR's second centurion in 15 years of IPL after Brendon McCullum in the very first game of the T20 league in 2008. However, Nitish Rana's side have suffered back-to-back losses in IPL 2023 as well.

