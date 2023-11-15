Highlights | SA Vs AUS ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: India Will Face Australia In Final

SA vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Highlights: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Australia got the Proteas all out for 212 runs as David Miller scored a much-needed century. However, the runs on the board were short as Australia won the contest by 3 wickets.

South Africa, despite stumbling against the Netherlands and a significant loss to India, exhibits prowess but shows susceptibility in chasing. Australia, initially written off after two defeats, makes a stunning comeback with seven consecutive triumphs, securing a spot in the semi-finals.

Key players included Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Mitchell Marsh, and David Warner. Mitchell Marsh, approaching a 500-run milestone could not reach there. Australia with dynamic batting and adept bowling, Adam Zampa, with 22 scalps, is a match-winner.

