Australia Vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd Semifinal Match Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch AUS Vs SA World Cup 2023 Semifinal Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Five-time World Cup champions will be up against South Africa in the second semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on Thursday. The winner of the match will take on Rohit Sharma’s Team India in the World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Pat Cummins-led Australia have won seven successive league matches after making a slow start in the World Cup 2023 to reach the last four stage. South Africa, on the other hand, have been the most impressive team apart from India – becoming the second team to qualify for the semifinals.

However, South Africa are fretting over the fitness of skipper Temba Bavuma, who is struggling with a hamstring injury. A call on Bavuma’s availability will be taken around toss time and if he fails to get fit then Aiden Markram will be expected to lead the side.

“There’s a sense of calmness within the team and obviously the normal level of anxiety that you would expect of going into the game tomorrow. But I think we'll take a lot of confidence with our performances up until this point. But yeah, I don’t think I’ll be going around giving guys hugs,” Bavuma said in the pre-match press conference in Kolkata on Wednesday.

When is Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd Semifinal Match going to take place?

The Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd Semifinal Match will take place on Thursday, November 16.

Where is Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd Semifinal Match going to take place?

The Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd Semifinal Match will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd Semifinal Match start?

The Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd Semifinal Match will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd Semifinal Match on TV in India?

The Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd Semifinal Match will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd Semifinal Match in India For Free?

The Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd Semifinal Match will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

Australia vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd Semifinal Match Predicted 11

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c)/Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen/Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi/Gerald Coetzee, Tabraiz Shamsi