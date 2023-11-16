Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India Lands In Ahmedabad To Play Final Vs Australia On November 19; Watch

The stage is set in Ahmedabad as Team India get set to take on Australia in the final of 2023 ODI World Cup on Sunday (November 19). Rohit Sharma and his troops have already reached the city the final is going to be played at and Australia have successfully defeated South Africa by 3 wickets in what was a nail-biting thriller at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. A slight rain delay was there on Thursday but nothing could stop the Aussies from reaching the final of the World Cup.

Men in Blue reached Ahmedabad after their sensational victory against New Zealand in Mumbai which was also their second win against the Kiwis in World Cup history. Take a look at the video of Team India arriving in Ahmedabad. (Cricket World Cup 2023: David Beckham Wishes Luck To Rohit Sharma And Team India For Final - WATCH)

South African middle-order batter David Miller made history on Thursday, smashing the first-ever century by a Proteas batter in an ICC Cricket World Cup knockout match but his efffort went in vain as the Proteas were beaten by 7 wickets.

Miller accomplished this milestone during the semifinal match of the ICC Cricket World Cup against Australia at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Miller walked in at 24/4 and smashed a memorable century despite all odds. He scored 101 runs in 116 balls. His knock consisted of eight fours and five sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 87.

This has overtaken Faf Du Plessis's 82-run knock against New Zealand in the 2015 Cricket World Cup semifinal as the best score by a South African in WC knockouts. Miller's century is also only the third century by a South African in an ICC event knockout match. Earlier, Herschelle Gibbs had made 116* against India in the semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2002. Jacques Kallis also made 113* against Sri Lanka in the semifinal of the 1998 Champions Trophy.

Miller has also overtaken Kallis to become Proteas' second-highest six-hitter in ODI cricket, with 138 sixes. Kallis had hit 137 sixes in his ODI career. The highest ODI sixes by a South African batter are by AB de Villiers, who has 200 sixes in the 50-over format.

Besides Glenn Maxwell (three centuries), Miller is the only batter who comes at number five or below to have two or more World Cup tons. Miller has scored two centuries in his World Cup career.

In 10 matches of this World Cup, Miller has scored 356 runs at an average of 44.50. He has ended unbeaten twice. Miller has scored a century and a fifty in the tournament, with the best score of 101 and a strike rate of over 107.

Now, the focus shifts to the final of the tournament which will be between the mighty Aussies and the red-hot Men in Blue. It is going to be ODI World Cup final number 8 for Australia and they will surely be tested by the hosts nation who are unbeaten in the tournament.