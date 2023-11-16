SA Vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA Vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Match in Kolkata, 2PM IST, November 16

South Africa will go up against five-time world champions Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Both teams will be expected to make a few changes since their last league matches.

For Pat Cummins-led Australia, with Glenn Maxwell returning to the side, only one out of Marnus Labuschagne or Marcus Stoinis will be able to play with the former having the edge as the Aussies look to bolster their batting line-up. South Africa, on the other hand, are fretting over the fitness of their skipper Temba Bavuma who is struggling with a hamstring injury. If Bavuma fails to get fit then Aiden Markram will be expected to lead the side.

All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo may be in line to replace to Marco Jansen, who has conceded over 90 runs twice in the World Cup 2023 so far. Tabraiz Shamsi could also return to side to replace Gerald Coetzee on what could be a turning pitch in Kolkata.

“If it is up to me, I’m definitely playing our two front line spinners. Obviously, Keshav and Shamsi. We obviously have Aiden (Markram) as well, who also gives us an option there. Then I think it’s just finalising in terms of the three seamers, who that may be. But I mean, like you say, conditions, opposition as well, really give that as an option for us,” Bavuma said in the pre-match press conference.

On his own fitness, Bavuma said, “Physically I feel alright. Obviously not 100%. So obviously this day becomes important in terms of decision about tomorrow. I’m quite confident, but I mean, it’s not a unilateral decision that will be made. In a state of mind, obviously a bit nervous of the game. It will be our first semi-final and as a team. But I think the feeling is no different I guess from any game that we’ve encountered within the World Cup.”

South Africa vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd Semifinal Match Details

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: November 16, 2pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

South Africa vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd Semifinal Match Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-captain: Adam Zampa

South Africa vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 2nd Semifinal Match Predicted 11

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c)/Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen/Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi/Gerald Coetzee, Tabraiz Shamsi