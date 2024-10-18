LIVE | IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Can India Bounce Back?

LIVE IND VS NZ 1st Test Score: New Zealand dominated Day 2 of the first Test against India in Bengaluru. After dismissing India for their lowest home total of 46, New Zealand reached 180/3 by stumps, with a 134-run lead. Devon Conway led the charge with a stellar 91, while Will Young added 33. India's batting collapsed as Matt Henry (5-15) and William ORourke (4-22) dismantled the hosts. Despite early breakthroughs by Ashwin and Kuldeep, the Kiwis remained in control. India's top order struggled, with Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, and KL Rahul all dismissed for ducks.

Follow India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 live score update from Bangalore