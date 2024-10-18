LIVE | IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Can India Bounce Back?
India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND Vs NZ Live Cricket Score From M Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru, Rohit Sharma, IND Vs NZ, 1st Test at Bangalore - All eyes on Team India's bowling as the batting fails.
Trending Photos
LIVE IND VS NZ 1st Test Score: New Zealand dominated Day 2 of the first Test against India in Bengaluru. After dismissing India for their lowest home total of 46, New Zealand reached 180/3 by stumps, with a 134-run lead. Devon Conway led the charge with a stellar 91, while Will Young added 33. India's batting collapsed as Matt Henry (5-15) and William ORourke (4-22) dismantled the hosts. Despite early breakthroughs by Ashwin and Kuldeep, the Kiwis remained in control. India's top order struggled, with Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, and KL Rahul all dismissed for ducks.
Follow India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 live score update from Bangalore
IND vs NZ 1st Test LIVE: William ORourke’s Impressive Spell
Young pacer William ORourke bowled brilliantly, taking 4 wickets for 22 runs. His extra bounce troubled the Indian batters, with key wickets like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.
IND vs NZ 1st Test LIVE: Matt Henry’s Five-Wicket Masterclass
Henry was the star of the day, picking up 5 wickets for just 15 runs. His disciplined line and movement left the Indian batters with no answers.
IND vs NZ 1st Test LIVE: India's Record Low Total on Home Soil
India collapsed to their lowest-ever home Test total, managing just 46 runs. The Kiwis' relentless pace attack, led by Matt Henry, stunned the Indian lineup.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs. New Zealand's 1st Test on Day 3. For over-by-over live updates, stay tuned to Zee News.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.